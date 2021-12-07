Ashes 2021: The best tips from our cricket betting experts

Cricket...Only Bettor Podcast: Ashes series and first Test special

On this week's Cricket... Only Bettor podcast Ed Hawkins, Sam Collins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann call The Ashes. Can England cause a shock? What's the truth about the weather forecast? Who are the best bets in the top bats/bowlers series markets? Tasneem-Summer Khan reveals what a winning bowling attack looks like Down Under and the first test is previewed.

And, of course, the team supply another blast of Best Bets.

Ashes Series Tips: Bubble and squeak for England

In his Ashes series preview our number one cricket tipster Ed Hawkins says unknown factors give the tourists hope of challenging a superior Australia team...

Ed says: "Before a ball has been bowled the Ashes is shaping up to be a series like no other between the two old foes. Bubble life, a La Nina weather event, a deposed Australia captain because of a sex scandal, and significant doubts that the fifth and final Test will happen at all make it unique.

"Unfortunately, punters don't like chaos. We love the status quo. Instead of relying on a settled Australia team to demoralise the poms on hard and fast pitches, and their fans and media to give them an ear-bashing, England could well be gifted the best conditions they've ever had for a rare success."

Australia v England First Ashes Test Tips: England could be caught cold

Australia v England

Wednesday 8 December, 00:00

Live on Sky Sports

Next Ed previews the first Test from Brisbane which is historically not a happy hunting ground for England.

Ed says: "Optimism that England could push Australia may have been tempered somewhat as rumours begin to swirl about their possible selection.

Zak Crawley is being touted as a replacement for Haseeb Hameed, Jonny Bairstow might come in for Ollie Pope in the middle order while, perhaps worst of all, Ollie Robinson might have to wait his turn with England keen to unleash Stuart Broad against David Warner.

"Does Mark Wood get a game, then? Yes. England are desperate to be aggressive in game one and try to make the host batsmen hop about. Wood is their best chance of that.

Of course we could be entirely wrong about their choice of attack. We're assuming that they pick Jack Leach. They certainly should, as explained here.

"These are big calls for England. Get them wrong and a chop-change strategy undermines confidence and emboldens Australia. And they hardly need any encouragement in that department."

And if that's not enough, the Big Bash is in full swing too and our tipsters are previewing every match with their best bets.