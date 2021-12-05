Australia v England First Ashes Test Tips: England could be caught cold

Australia v England

Wednesday 8 December, 00:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Australia get it right

Are Australia in crisis or, thanks to some dubious texting from Tim Paine, stumbled up-on a stronger XI?

Time will tell but it is hard not to reckon that the Aussies have done well to replace Paine as skipper with Renaissance Man Pat Cummins and bring in the Alex Carey, a superior batter, as wicketkeeper.

If they get their other big selection call right (we'd plump for the phlegmatic Usman Khawaja over Travis Head) then they look a well-balanced unit.

Sure, there are doubts whether Cameron Green can step up to the highest level but no-one can deny that a guy who has batted big and bowled tight in the first-class game has a great chance.

As the series progresses Australia could use Jhye Richardson instead of Mitchell Starc but we expect the latter to be given the run here, particularly with the pink-ball Test (something of a specialism) looming.

Possible XI: Warner, Harris, Labuschagne, Smith, Khawaja, Green, Carey, Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Lyon

England could make early rick

Optimism that England could push Australia may have been tempered somewhat as rumours begin to swirl about their possible selection.

Zak Crawley is being touted as a replacement for Haseeb Hameed, Jonny Bairstow might come in for Ollie Pope in the middle order while, perhaps worst of all, Ollie Robinson might have to wait his turn with England keen to unleash Stuart Broad against David Warner.

Does Mark Wood get a game, then? Yes. England are desperate to be aggressive in game one and try to make the host batsmen hop about. Wood is their best chance of that.

Of course we could be entirely wrong about their choice of attack. We're assuming that they pick Jack Leach. They certainly should, as explained here.

These are big calls for England. Get them wrong and a chop-change strategy undermines confidence and emboldens Australia. And they hardly need any encouragement in that department.

Possible XI: Burns, Crawley, Malan, Root, Bairstow, Stokes, Buttler, Broad, Wood, Anderson, Leach

Pitch report

The weather holds the key to what the pitch may or may not do at The Gabba. And it's not an encouraging forecast.

On the first three days there is at least an 80% chance of rain, dropping to 70% on day four.

And even if the skies are clear, the venue has suffered with poor drainage. Overs were lost on day one when the outfield really should have been playable. When they get onto the park, moisture could assist the bowlers.

In the past, Australia have been playing on a different wicket to their visitors. Their last five first-innings scores read: 369/580/323/325/429. The oppositions' read: 336/240/144/302/142. Mind the gap.

Queensland were rolled for 129 in November against Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

To that end, we fear for the England batting line-up which is fragile at the best of times. Their preparation has been hit by the weather and they are undercooked.

Taking them on for 275 or more is an option herewhile shorting the innings runs par line in the 280s has potential appeal.

Draw to shorten

Australia are 2.245/4, England are 5.104/1 and the draw is 2.707/4.

The first thing to say is that we expect the draw price to shorten significantly before the off. We would be surprised if it's not close to 2.206/5 on day one with rain. Rarely are we convinced by doom and gloom above and that could well be a lay.

Yet any tick up in Australia's odds has appeal. Yes, they're undercooked, too. But by Jove they will hit England hard in the field. Perhaps the tourists are kidding themselves about that.

Perhaps one element that is forgotten in the hype is results. Australia have not played a Test since the 2-1 home loss to a reserve India team. England have lost six of their last nine, winning once. It's not a high-quality contest.

Tops value

Joe Root is mighty short at 13/8 to be top England first dig runscorer. Ben Stokes is 7/2 second favourite. Pope is hugely underrated at 8/1 and keep your fingers crossed he plays.

For Australia, the Holy Trinity of Warner-Labuschagne-Smith are 3/1, 3/1 and 5/2 respectively. Labuschagne, a Smith run-machine clone, has a vibe at 5s for a ton in the first-innings.

Green could well have his breakthrough series and he enjoyed a half-century in that Shield match last month. He is 9/4 for another.