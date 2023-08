Pitch good for batters

Pooran 10/3 4.33 for top TKR bat

St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders

Saturday 26 August, 15:00

TV: Live on TNT Sports

St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders team news

Kings have two washouts and a defeat and win apiece. Their form is dictated by the pitch at Gros Islet which was a bat-first venue so it is very much early days.

In terms of balance, they appear to have the right players in the right slots. It could transpire they lack power down the order if Sikandar Raza doesn't produce. It's not a batting line-up which strikes fear into the opposition.

Colin Munro is rumoured to be joining up with the squad post The Hundred. He should slot straight into the middle-order or No 3 role.

Probable XI: Du Plessis, Charles, Munro, Williams, Chase, Raza, Primus, Pierre, McAllister, Joseph, Sole

Trinbago had their one appearance washed out with only three overs possible against Patriots. They were pre-season favourites for the title but they are hugely reliant on their Dad's Army.

Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Martin Guptill and Dwayne Bravo are past their best and it would be a surprise if at least one didn't come down in the tournament with injury. Sunil Narine is still performing at a decent level. Rilee Rossouw was absent for the washout with injury and has apparently been replaced by Lorcan Tucker. That looks a weighty blow. .

Probable XI: Guptill, Deyal, Rossouw, Pooran, Pollard, Bravo, Narine, Akeal, Alleyne, Seales

St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders pitch report

Before Guyana's match against Patriots more than 160 at Warner Park was close to an even money chance in the first dig with ten copping in the last 21. Guyana's 197 confirmed suspicions that it might be a better batting track that the historic scorecards suggests. Around 165.5 on the par line looks a buy on this surface.

St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders match odds

Trinbago are the skinniest price thus far on the match odds at 1.748/11. Kings are 2.285/4. We're happy to get with Kings if the toss goes their way and they get first use as a batters.

As we said in our team guide, we're not convinced by this Trinbago selection policy. If this tournament was being played five years ago then we would agree but they're prohibitively short.

At the very least we expect Kings to flip those odds batting first. One can trade or let it run depending on nervous disposition.

St Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders player bets

Faf Du Plessis and Guptill are boosted to 3/13.95 with Sportsbook for top team bat respectively. Nic Pooran's hitting will make him a popular bet at 10/34.33 for Trinbago one suspects. Russell at 5/15.80 for top TKR bowler could be toppy if he gets on death duty.