Beware Asia Cup player churn

Tallawahs are champions

Play-offs and final at Providence

Knight Riders favourites

2022 Batting run rate rank: 6

2022 Bowling economy rank: 4

Last 3 years: 6-3-W

Squad: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Martin Guptill, Jayden Seales, Matheesha Pathirana, Mark Deyal, Chadwick Walton, Terrance Hinds, Kadeem Alleyne, Jaden Carmichael

Possible XI: Guptill, Deyal, Pooran, Rossouw, Pollard, Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Narine, Akeal, Pathirana, Seales

Analysis: What a great line-up. If the year was 2013. TKR are somehting of a retirement home for the great and good, straining for one last hurrah. They finished bottom last season, had a batting run rate of just 6.9 and will surley struggle for the play-offs. There is very little quality cover if injuries occur. It's a huge surprise they're favourites to win the title.

2022 Batting run rate rank: 2

2022 Bowling economy rank: 5

Last 3 years: 4-R-R

Squad: Faf du Plessis, Johnson Charles, Sean Williams, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Jair McAllister, Sikandar Raza, Peter Hatzoglou, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (temporary replacement: Chris Sole, first five group games), Roshon Primus, Jeavor Royal, Sadrack Descarte, Khary Pierre, Leonardo Julien, Matthew Forde, Kimani Melius, McKenny Clarke

Possible XI: Du Plessis, Charles, Rajapaksa, Chase, Williams, Raza, Pierre, Julien, Joseph, Primus/Forde, Royal

Analysis: We're worried about this lot. Du Plessis was awful in the MLC and Charles dropped by West Indies in the T20 series v India. The bowling unit is heavily reliant on the brilliance of Alzarri Joseph - top wicket-taker last year - and they may have lost just too many players from the side that finished third last term.

2022 Batting run rate rank: 5

2022 Bowling economy rank: 6

Last 3 years: 5-W-6

Squad: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Shrefane Rutherford, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, George Linde, Yannic Cariah, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Kofi James, Joshua da Silva, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne, Ambati Rayudu

Possible XI: Lewis, Fletcher, Brevis, Rayudu, Rutherford, da Silva, Cariah, Drakes, Cottrell, Izharulhaq

Analysis: Patriots finished second bottom last term, despite baostign Rashid Khan. They've had an overhaul of sorts boosting their death bowling with Izharulhaq and bringing in Spinner Yanic Cariah. The Bravo brothers are goners, too. They key, as last term, is whether the likes of Evin Lewis and Dewald Brevis turn up, although he will miss a big chunk having been called up for South Africa duty. Ambati Rayudu may help take the pressure off.

2022 Batting run rate rank: 3

2022 Bowling economy rank: 3

Last 3 years: 2-4-3

Squad: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair

Possible XI: Gurbaz, Hemraj, Hope, Azam, Hetmyer, Paul, Shepherd, Smith, Motie, Sinclair, Tahir

Analysis: Guyana were second in the league ladder last term but fell at the second eliminator stage to Jamaica. Azam Khan is an excellent signing and he will be available for the entire tournament. The issue is the potential go-slow pair of Chadrapaul Hemraj and Shai Hope. As ever, they are reliant on spin. Crucially the play-offs and final are at their home ground of Providence. They're a solid trade on the exchange.

2022 Batting run rate rank: 4

2022 Bowling economy rank: =1

Last 3 years: W-5-4

Squad: Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Amir, Alex Hales, Chris Green, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Hayden Walsh Jr, Raymon Reifer, Amir Jangoo, Steven Taylor, Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua James

Possible XI: King, Hales, Brooks, Blackwood, Allen, Imad, Reifer, Green, Jangoo, Gordon, Amir

Analysis: The champions. They won six in a row to come from nowehere to win it. We're not sure why they're so big on the outright. Yes, they have had player churn but Alex Hales is an excellent addition when he arrives and the bulk of the title-winning squad remain. A play-off spot should be the minimum although do bear in mind only once has a team won back-to-vack titles and that was the brilliant TKR.

2022 Batting run rate rank: 1

2022 Bowling economy rank: =1

Last 3 years: R-6-5

Squad: Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Maheesh Theekshana (Qais Ahmad during Asia Cup), Laurie Evans, Alick Athanaze, Obed McCoy, Kevin Wickham, Roelof van der Merwe, Akeem Jordan, Rahkeem Cornwall, Donovan Ferreira, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Ramon Simmonds

Possible XI: Mayers, Cornwall, Athanaze, Powell, Greaves, Ferreira, Holder, Theekshana, McCoy, Bishop, Simmons

Analysis: The league winners last year have lost Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Azam Khan and Najibullah Zadran. Laurie Evans and Roelof van der Merwe are likely to be late arrivals post The Hundred.

There's more churn when Maheesh Theekshana leaves for the Asia Cup. The pick-up of Rovman Powell and South African wicketkeeper-batsman Donovan Ferrira are eyecatching, It doesn't seem right they're 11/26.40 outsiders. They can be a solid back-to-lay on the exchange at 6.205/1.