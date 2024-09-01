Caribbean Premier League Tips Matches 4 & 5: Holder a reliable Royal
Ed Hawkins finds bets at 30/1, 7/2 and 3/1 for Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v Barbados Royals and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Kings...
Falcons need to reverse slide
Nyeem Young too big at 30s
Keep faith with Amir at 3s
CPL team-by-team guide HERE
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v Barbados Royals
Sunday 1 September, 15.00
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Falcons v Royals CPL team news
Falcons are missing the potential for fast starts from Brandon King still. Ingenue Teddy Bishop is struggling. They are two defeats from two and suffered a heartbreaking last-ball shocker against Guyana.
Probable XI: Bishop, Fakhar, James, Billings, Andrew, Imad, Allen, Primus, Springer, Green, Amir
Royals have revamped their bowling, adding Maheesh Theekshana and Naveen-ul-Haq. They were the most expensive bowling unit in the competition last term. Nyeem Young is an all-rounder to watch out for.
Probable XI: De Kock (wkt), Cornwall, Athanaze, Powell, Miller, Holder, Nyeem, Theekshana, McCoy, Naveen, Simmonds
Falcons v Royals CPL pitch report
Scores of 163 and 168 so far suggest a decent wicket. The market will be wise to that, though, The par line could settle at late 160s. The edge may be backing overs in the anticipation that Royals, if bowling first, still have poor plans in the field.
Falcons v Royals CPL match prediction
Falcons really should be two from two. They had success over Patriots and Guyana in their pocket. It must mean that confidence has taken a hit.
They're not a bet to let run at 2.3811/8. We're not convinced that Royals are a particularly smart team, though, in the field so the hosts could well flip these odds. A trade is best.
Falcons v Royals CPL player bets
Jason Holder has a win rate on top bowler in the last two years in CPL at 33%. So Sportsbook's 7/24.50 is a bet. Staying with Royals we'll take the 30/131.00 that Nyeem is their top bat. He won twice last year. We stick with Mohammad Amir for top Falcons bowler at 3/14.00 because it's too big for how often he wins.
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Kings
Monday 2 September, 00.00
TV: Live on TNT
Patriots v St Lucia Kings CPL team news
Pats reverted to type after beating Falcons in the opener. They conceded a massive 250 against TKR and were well-beaten. They look to be reliant on Tristan Stubbs who is in good striking form with the bat.
Probable XI: Lewis, Fletcher, Mayers, Louis, Stubbs, Rutherford, Smith, Drakes, John, Nortje, Shamsi
Kings suffered a severe blow losing Heinrich Klaasen on the eve of the tournament. One wouldn't be surprised if it damns their chances of a title. Replacement Tim Seifert isn't comparable.
Possible XI: Du Plessis, Charles, Seifert (wkt), Chase, Wiese, Pierre, Forde, Joseph, Descarte, Noor, Clarke
Patriots v St Lucia Kings CPL pitch report
More than 190 has been busted four times in seven and Warner Park is a renowned road. Trinbago's 250 wasn't entirely surprising. A par line of mid 180s may not be high enough. Look out for Sportsbook total sixes at overs 16.5. A solid buy.
Patriots v St Lucia Kings CPL match prediction
Patriots are chalked up as early favourites at 1.8910/11. It could be that this settles as a choice affair.
The strategy is clear, though. Back the team that bats first to take a big old chunk out of their price due to a high score at the break.
If we are wrong about a choice affair, Kings could be around the 2.1011/10 mark and they are more than capable of making that into 1.654/6 territory which is a decent wedge.
Recommended bets
