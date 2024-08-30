Caribbean Premier League Tips matches 2 & 3: Pretorius notorious at 4s
Ed Hawkins previews Antigua & Barbuda Falcons versus Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders...
-
Antigua too skinny against champs
-
Pretorius a 4/1 top bowler bet
-
Pats can trade as favs
-
Warner Park is full of runs
-
CPL team-by-team guide HERE
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Saturday 31 August, 00.00
TV: Live on TNT
Falcons v Warriors CPL team news
Falcons suffered a narrow one-wicket defeat by Patriots on their debut. Failing to defend a stiff target of 164 was not the best of starts, although the absence of Brandon King, their best batter, was key. Injury should keep him out of this one, too
Probable XI: Zaman, Bishop, James, Billings (wkt), Andrew, Imad, Allen, Green (capt), Primus, Springer, Amir
Rahmanullah Gurbaz should be available for Warriors and could open alongside Shai Hope. Saim Ayub is in Pakistan's Test squad. Azam Khan, of course, is not so should be ready to go in the middle order. It's possible Guyana use Dwaine Pretorius or Romario Shepherd as a pinch-hitter at No 3.
Possible XI: Gurbaz, Hope, Azam (wkt), Hetmyer, Shepherd, Paul, Reifer, Motie, Pretorius, Shamar, Tahir
Falcons v Warriors CPL pitch report
As suspected, North Sound didn't look too shabby for batting in game one. Antigua's 163, without their best batter, may in time prove to be below par. Guyana's batting topped the power ranking last term and over 165.5 looks a bet for them.
Falcons v Warriors CPL match prediction
Already at game two we have some surprising match odds. Falcons, who were 2.486/4 to beat the bottom-placed team in the first game of the season, are now 2.206/5 to beat last year's champs despite a defeat. Go figure.
Guyana are 1.748/11 and any sort of drift to 1.804/5 suggests we should play in-play. Maybe the market needs to mature but Antigua should be 2.506/4 minimum given the markets so far.
Falcons v Warriors CPL player bets
Shai Hope wins at 27% in CPL on two-year form so Sportsbook's 7/24.50 that he top scores will be value. Pretorius, as mentioned above, is interesting at 25/126.00. The big value is Pretorius for top bowler. He has won five in 12 so should be shorter than 4/15.00. We keep faith with Mohammad Amir to deliver at [3/1] for Antigua.
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders
Sunday 1 September, 00.00
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Patriots v Knight Riders CPL team news
Pats got up in the chase against Antigua in game one, a win which gives them a desperately-needed confidence boost. Big performances from Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi made the difference. If they keep it up they have a shout.
Probable XI: Lewis, Fletcher (capt, wkt), Mayers, Stubs, Smith, Rossouw, Drakes, John, Nedd, Nortje, Shamsi
TKR are the favourites for the title. As usual. There's nowt wrong with their balance but they remain an entirely reasonable price for glory. We do need a wrong price to be betting them on the outright. Jason Roy adds to the golden oldie feel.
Probable XI: Roy, Narine, Pooran (wkt), Deyal, Pollard, David, Russell, Akeal, Khan, Seales, Waqar
Patriots v Knight Riders CPL pitch report
Warner Park is a flat one. More than 190 was busted three times last season in six and we are looking for around 2.757/4 for a repeat. In the last two CPLs, five out of 11 produced 20 sixes or mire and none of them produced fewer than ten. Sportsbook go 5/61.84 over 16.5.
Patriots v Knight Riders CPL match prediction
There's a trade on here with a solid strategy. With Pats expected to go off in that 2.608/5 region, a cut to 2.407/5 with them batting first looks on the cards. Given the flat nature of the wicket, they really should make this a choice affair by the break.
We will be greedy, though, and hope for an early wicket with Nortje to the fore. Add 50% of the original stake on the lay button at 1.855/6. Job done.
Patriots v Knight Riders CPL player bets
Lots of options on win rates for the top bowler market. For Pats, Kyle Mayers wins at 16% so 15/28.50 is generous from Sportsbook. We're getting more than a 2% swing on Andre Russell for TKR at 5/16.00. Waqar Salmkheil, two wins in eight last term, also catches the eye at 11/26.50.
Now read more cricket tips here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
Caribbean Premier League Tips matches 2 & 3: Pretorius notorious at 4s
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1