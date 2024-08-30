Caribbean Premier League Tips matches 2 & 3: Pretorius notorious at 4s

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Saturday 31 August, 00.00

TV: Live on TNT

Falcons v Warriors CPL team news

Falcons suffered a narrow one-wicket defeat by Patriots on their debut. Failing to defend a stiff target of 164 was not the best of starts, although the absence of Brandon King, their best batter, was key. Injury should keep him out of this one, too

Probable XI: Zaman, Bishop, James, Billings (wkt), Andrew, Imad, Allen, Green (capt), Primus, Springer, Amir

Rahmanullah Gurbaz should be available for Warriors and could open alongside Shai Hope. Saim Ayub is in Pakistan's Test squad. Azam Khan, of course, is not so should be ready to go in the middle order. It's possible Guyana use Dwaine Pretorius or Romario Shepherd as a pinch-hitter at No 3.

Possible XI: Gurbaz, Hope, Azam (wkt), Hetmyer, Shepherd, Paul, Reifer, Motie, Pretorius, Shamar, Tahir

Falcons v Warriors CPL pitch report

As suspected, North Sound didn't look too shabby for batting in game one. Antigua's 163, without their best batter, may in time prove to be below par. Guyana's batting topped the power ranking last term and over 165.5 looks a bet for them.

Already at game two we have some surprising match odds. Falcons, who were 2.486/4 to beat the bottom-placed team in the first game of the season, are now 2.206/5 to beat last year's champs despite a defeat. Go figure.

Guyana are 1.748/11 and any sort of drift to 1.804/5 suggests we should play in-play. Maybe the market needs to mature but Antigua should be 2.506/4 minimum given the markets so far.

Shai Hope wins at 27% in CPL on two-year form so Sportsbook's 7/24.50 that he top scores will be value. Pretorius, as mentioned above, is interesting at 25/126.00. The big value is Pretorius for top bowler. He has won five in 12 so should be shorter than 4/15.00. We keep faith with Mohammad Amir to deliver at [3/1] for Antigua.

Recommended Bet Back Dwaine Pretorius top Guyana bowler SBK 4/1

Recommended Bet Back Mohammad Amir top Antigua bowler SBK 3/1

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders

Sunday 1 September, 00.00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Patriots v Knight Riders CPL team news

Pats got up in the chase against Antigua in game one, a win which gives them a desperately-needed confidence boost. Big performances from Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi made the difference. If they keep it up they have a shout.

Probable XI: Lewis, Fletcher (capt, wkt), Mayers, Stubs, Smith, Rossouw, Drakes, John, Nedd, Nortje, Shamsi

TKR are the favourites for the title. As usual. There's nowt wrong with their balance but they remain an entirely reasonable price for glory. We do need a wrong price to be betting them on the outright. Jason Roy adds to the golden oldie feel.

Probable XI: Roy, Narine, Pooran (wkt), Deyal, Pollard, David, Russell, Akeal, Khan, Seales, Waqar

Patriots v Knight Riders CPL pitch report

Warner Park is a flat one. More than 190 was busted three times last season in six and we are looking for around 2.757/4 for a repeat. In the last two CPLs, five out of 11 produced 20 sixes or mire and none of them produced fewer than ten. Sportsbook go 5/61.84 over 16.5.

There's a trade on here with a solid strategy. With Pats expected to go off in that 2.608/5 region, a cut to 2.407/5 with them batting first looks on the cards. Given the flat nature of the wicket, they really should make this a choice affair by the break.

We will be greedy, though, and hope for an early wicket with Nortje to the fore. Add 50% of the original stake on the lay button at 1.855/6. Job done.

Lots of options on win rates for the top bowler market. For Pats, Kyle Mayers wins at 16% so 15/28.50 is generous from Sportsbook. We're getting more than a 2% swing on Andre Russell for TKR at 5/16.00. Waqar Salmkheil, two wins in eight last term, also catches the eye at 11/26.50.