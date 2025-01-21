Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars Big Bash Tips: Loser goes home and the outsiders are value

India v England first T20 superboost

To celebrate the start of England's T20 series against India on Wednesday at Eden Gardens, Betfair are offering cricket punters a Superboost. Back a six to be hit in any of three overs - as happened in each of the last three IPL matches this ground - at boosted odds of 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back a Six hit in any of the first three Overs of the Match SBK 1/1

Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers

Wednesday 22 January, 08:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars Big Bash team news

Thunder are not at full-strength but they have coped well with player churn throughout. Daniel Sams will play no part in the play-offs and Sam Konstas has left for Australia duty.

Blake Nikitaras, a batter, and Toby Gray, a leggie, are added to the squad but are unlikely to play. Nikitaras strikes at less than 70. Dan Christian is not involved.

Probable Thunder XI: Warner, Davies, Gilkes, Billings, Weibgen, Green, Garton, McAndrew, T Andrews, T Sangha, Hasnain

Stars have lost Beau Webster to Australia duty. Peter Handscomb comes into the squad, a move few should be enamoured with. Stars have been something of a one-man team with Glenn Maxwell beating teams on his own. A return for Tom Curran takes the pressure off.

Possible Stars XI: Harper, Rogers, Stoinis, Maxwell, cartwright, T Curran, Handsomb, Paris, usama, Steketee, Siddle

Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars Big Bash pitch report

Eight of the last 15 first-innings at this ground have come under a 155.5 mark. Thunder scraped 156 in their win over Renegades and then 158 against Scorchers, who were rolled for 97.

It should be possible to get a reasonable lay of 160 or more on the Betfair Exchange at a shade more than even money on first dig. There is no rain forecast.

Thunder are 2.3411/8. In terms of star quality and momentum that may seem right. Stars, powered by the Maxwell Big Show, have won an incredible five-in-a-row. Maxwell has won them the last three.

Something, surely, has to give for Stars? Whether that is in this game or the next. Surely they can't go on to win a title with an eight-game winning sequence? That would be crack unit stuff and there's precious evidence that they are that.

Thunder are unfashionable. But they are the team which is greater than the sum of its parts. There is always one. Led astutely by David Warner, one gets the sense they have the best smarts in the tournament. Thunder beat Stars by 18 runs just before their winning sequence began. The hosts are underrated here for what is knockout cricket.

Recommended Bet Back Sydney Thunder to win EXC 2.34

Hilton Cartwright started this season as the fifth most reliable top-bat bet. He has not won yet. Do we keep the faith and hope he trumps Maxwell? A move up the order by one place would be a start in the absence of Webster. The 8/19.00 still has appeal.

Chris Green, the Thunder all-rounder, has no win yet either and is often good for a success. But the 9/110.00 isn't an amazing price.

Recommended Bet Back Hilton Cartwright top Stars bat SBK 8/1

