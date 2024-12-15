Big Bash

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash Tips: Take on Sixers in chase

James Vince
Vince is reliablke for top bat wins

Ed Hawkins picks out the best players to follow at the SCG on Monday and reveals a key toss trend for the match odds...

  • Sixers boosted by Hughes

  • Renegades have Sutherland fit

  • Batting first crucial in SCG night games

  • Bash outright preview HERE

  • Bash team-by-team guide HERE

Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor on the BBL winner

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades
Monday 16 December, 08.15
TV: live on Sky Sports

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash team news

Sixers wait for Akeal Hosein's arrival but are otherwise at full-strength. It is tried and trusted stuff from the Sixers, who have been boosted by the return to fitness of Daniel Hughes. Hughes has had an elbow injury and looked set to miss the opening skirmishes. But he has been named in the squad. Yorkshire's 22-year-old Jafer Chohan, a leggie, could debut.

Probable Sixers XI: Hughes, Philippe, Vince, Henriques, Silk, Edwards, Kerr, Dwarshuis, Abbott, Chohan, Bird, Murphy

Renegades are a strong fancy to make the early pace in the Bash. And they have also received a boost with Will Sutherland fit enough to bowl in a comprehensive beating of Stars in a warm-up. There's no Jacob Bethell yet so USA all-rounder Hassan Khan is expected to play. Likewise new signing Gurinder Sandhu.

Possible Renegades XI: Brown, Fraser-McGurk, Seifert, Evans, Hassan, Wells, Sutherland, Rogers, Richardson, Zampa, O'Neil

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash pitch report

There is a big toss bias in night games at the SCG. Win the flip, bat first with 17 from 25 won by the team that defends a score. The runs per over is 7.66 so a whopper is not required. It would be smart to set up for 160-odd rather than risk aggression and collapse. More than 165 has been busted only ten times in that study period so we're comfortable playing unders if the par line gets that high.

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash match prediction


We are sweet on Renegades to make a good fist of a play-off charge this term because their balance is excellent and their bowling slightly improved. What this contest will test is their nous: smart cricket outs at the BCG.

The first thing to get right is batting first. They are only value to get the win if they do so at 2.245/4. Sixers, despite so strong in the title race, often give sides a chance so Renegades need to hang tough. But really, this is a choice affair given the bias.

Recommended Bet

Back Renegades batting 1st

EXC2.66

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash player bets

Josh Brown, a great pick-up for Renegades, smashed 85 from 48 against Stars, so is a fancy at 7/24.50 for top bat. Sutherland is always eye-catching at 14/115.00, however. James Vince is Mr Reliable for the Sixers, winning 27% of the time so 12/53.40 will be popular. The best value is with the ball, however, with two of the best returners on the market available. Sean Abbott (39%) and Kane Richardson are (32%) are bets. Abbott is 11/43.75. Richardson is 16/54.20.

Recommended Bet

Back Kane Richardson top Renegades bowler

SBK16/5
Recommended Bet

Back S Abbott tops Sixers bowler

SBK11/4




Now read more Cricket tips and previews here

Recommended bets

Ed Hawkins P-L

2024: +15.00
2023: +77.75
2022:+16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Ed Hawkins

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Cricket Tips

Stick to Cricket Episode One: Ben Stokes' leadership and Bazball with nous

  • Editor
Stick To Cricket Episode One
Major League Cricket

MI New York v Seattle Orcas MLC Tips: Orcas underrated for 'shock' win

  • Ed Hawkins
Nic Pooran
Major League Cricket

Washington Freedom v LA Knight Riders MLC Tips: Muscle-bound Freedom have six appeal

  • Ed Hawkins
Glenn Phillips

England Cricket

Most Read Stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    MI New York v Seattle Orcas MLC Tips: Orcas underrated for 'shock' win

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

Latest podcast

Cricket...Only Bettor

Best bets busting 23 points

  • Editor
Cricket...Only Bettor

Ultimate betting guide to England v India

  • Joe Dyer