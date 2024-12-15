Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash Tips: Take on Sixers in chase

Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor on the BBL winner

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades

Monday 16 December, 08.15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash team news

Sixers wait for Akeal Hosein's arrival but are otherwise at full-strength. It is tried and trusted stuff from the Sixers, who have been boosted by the return to fitness of Daniel Hughes. Hughes has had an elbow injury and looked set to miss the opening skirmishes. But he has been named in the squad. Yorkshire's 22-year-old Jafer Chohan, a leggie, could debut.

Probable Sixers XI: Hughes, Philippe, Vince, Henriques, Silk, Edwards, Kerr, Dwarshuis, Abbott, Chohan, Bird, Murphy

Renegades are a strong fancy to make the early pace in the Bash. And they have also received a boost with Will Sutherland fit enough to bowl in a comprehensive beating of Stars in a warm-up. There's no Jacob Bethell yet so USA all-rounder Hassan Khan is expected to play. Likewise new signing Gurinder Sandhu.

Possible Renegades XI: Brown, Fraser-McGurk, Seifert, Evans, Hassan, Wells, Sutherland, Rogers, Richardson, Zampa, O'Neil

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash pitch report

There is a big toss bias in night games at the SCG. Win the flip, bat first with 17 from 25 won by the team that defends a score. The runs per over is 7.66 so a whopper is not required. It would be smart to set up for 160-odd rather than risk aggression and collapse. More than 165 has been busted only ten times in that study period so we're comfortable playing unders if the par line gets that high.

We are sweet on Renegades to make a good fist of a play-off charge this term because their balance is excellent and their bowling slightly improved. What this contest will test is their nous: smart cricket outs at the BCG.

The first thing to get right is batting first. They are only value to get the win if they do so at 2.245/4. Sixers, despite so strong in the title race, often give sides a chance so Renegades need to hang tough. But really, this is a choice affair given the bias.

Recommended Bet Back Renegades batting 1st EXC 2.66

Josh Brown, a great pick-up for Renegades, smashed 85 from 48 against Stars, so is a fancy at 7/24.50 for top bat. Sutherland is always eye-catching at 14/115.00, however. James Vince is Mr Reliable for the Sixers, winning 27% of the time so 12/53.40 will be popular. The best value is with the ball, however, with two of the best returners on the market available. Sean Abbott (39%) and Kane Richardson are (32%) are bets. Abbott is 11/43.75. Richardson is 16/54.20.

Recommended Bet Back Kane Richardson top Renegades bowler SBK 16/5

Recommended Bet Back S Abbott tops Sixers bowler SBK 11/4









