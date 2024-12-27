Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder Big Bash Tips: Chaser holds edge in Canberra

Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder

Saturday 28 December, 08:15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder Big Bash team news

Stars have been boosted by Beau Webster being returned from Australia duty. But they have an injury worry about Tom Rogers, who hurt his hip in defeat by the Sixers last time out. If Rogers is absent, Marcus Stoinis might be in line for a crack at the opening slot.

Possible Stars XI: Duckett, Stoinis, Harper, Maxwell, Webster, Cartwright, T Curran, Merlo, Usama, Warren, Siddle

Thunder are beginning to creak. They have lost Sam Konstas to Australia duty and Nathan McAndrew to injury. Jason Sangha is likely to come in for Konstas with Cameron Bancroft moving up to open. Liam Hatcher comes in for McAndrew.

Possible Thunder XI: Warner, Bancroft, J Sangha, Rutherford, O Davies, Billings, Sams, Green, Ferguson, Hatcher, T Sangha

Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder Big Bash pitch report

In 26 result matches at night at the Manuka Oval, 19 have been won by the chaser. That is a huge bias. More than 155.5 in first dig has been busted only 13 times. Strikers posted 1832 against Thunder in the first match there this term. That means we could get a very cheap short on 160 or more on innings runs.

Stars are bottom of the pile with four defeats in four. The eight-wicket hammering by Sixers with 11 balls left was the worst of the lot considering they were defending 194. Thunder's win on this ground was streaky thanks to Lloyd Pope's brain freeze so we can't get on board with their favourite status.

Both sides are poor, then, and the toss should make all the difference. We highly doubt either are good enough to bust a significant trend. Backing anything but the chaser at this venue is not advised.

Recommended Bet Back side batting 2nd EXC 1.91

Sportsbook aren't giving much away with Stoinis at 4/15.00 for top Stars bat given that opening chance. If this is a tricky batting wicket, big prices lower down the order include Usama Mir for Stars at 90/191.00. He is a much better bat than those odds imply. And Chris Green at 35/136.00 for Thunder.

