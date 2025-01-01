Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash Tips: Time for Renegades to switch on

Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers

Thursday 2 January, 08:15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash team news

Renegades have won two from four. But defeat by an average Thunder team last time out means a high-talent squad is underachieving. They remain unchanged but too few players are taking responsibility.

Probable Renegades XI: Brown, Fraser-McGurk, Seifert, Bethell, Evans, Harvey, Sutherland, T Rogers, O'Neill, Zampa, Richardson

Strikers have lost four from five. They are finding out what a poor pick Ollie Pope was and it may be that he is dropped for this contest. Matt Short has been named in the squad despite a broken toe.

Possible Strikers XI: M Short, D Short, Weatherald, Lynn, Ross, Overton, Scott, Thornton, Doggett, L Pope, Boyce

Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash pitch report

There is a slight bias for the chaser in night matches at Docklands with 13 wins in 21. Nine times going unders 160.5 on a par line would have been a winner. Perth could only manage 144 in a defeat as defender against Renegades in the first game of this season. Renegades are struggling to bust eight an over in terms of batting rate this term so they may be the prefered option to short on the par line which could be mid 150s.

Renegades are becoming a difficult team to call. We said before the game against Thunder that it was a watershed match for them. If they are serious about title aspirations they need to be beating teams like that. But they folded with a whimper in a chase.

In terms of odds, man for man Renegades do appear to be underrated at odds-against for a contest versus a team who are clearly worse. Another loss for Strikers and their season is as good as done. On that basis Renegades may be worth one more risk. We'll use the flip bias as a comfort blanket.

Recommended Bet Back Renegades batting 2nd EXC 2.04

On a potentially tricky wicket lower-order batters have appeal for top bat. Will Sutherland for Renegades is on our list but is 12/113.00 fair value on a No 7? Probably not. Kane Richardson is one to keep an eye on as he is due a top bowler win. He has a good record at this venue. But again the 3/14.00 price is a bit mean for a bowler who hasn't bowled his full quota on occasion.

