Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder Big Bash Tips: Bets at 7/2 and 7/1

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder

Monday 6 January, 08:15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder Big Bash team news

Michael Neser is expected to play his first Bash match of the season while Englishman Tom Alsop debuts. He may have to open. Jack Wildermuth is added to the squad.

Probable Heat XI: Munro, Alsop/McSweeney, Renshaw, Bryant, Neser, Prestwidge, Bartlett, Swepson, Johnson, Kuhnemann

Thunder have an injury crisis so severe assistant coach Dan Christian has had to be signed to play. Cameron Bancroft is out of the series and Daniel Sams under concussion protocols after a sickening on-field collision. Jason Sangha is also out and Sam Konstas unavailable. Pacer Nathan McAndrew and spinner Tanveer Sangha are injured.

Possible Thunder XI: Warner, Gilkes, Davies, Rutherford, Billings, Christian, Green, Weibgen, T Andrews, Ferguson, W Agar

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder Big Bash pitch report

In the last 25 night matches at The Gabba (four years), 16 have been won by the side batting first. The last ten first dig scores read: 149-138-174- 191-132-172-214-162-155-224. The 149 (by Heat against Stars) 138, 174 and 152 weren't defended. With the Heat bowling back to full strength shorting Thunder runs is a strategy. Under 158.5 on the par line is a possible.

Heat are 1.845/6 favourites. Despite a run of only two wins in five and Thunder flying high with four wins in five, it is hard to argue that the odds are wrong. They have been influenced by the injury crisis at Thunder.

And as stated we do have worries about Thunder batting first against a full-strength Heat attack, the same that fired them to the title. Neser's availability cannot be understated. It would seem that Thunder have to bat first, though. If they can muster 160 they are bang in the game.

We stick with Colin Munro for top Heat bat at 7/24.50. He is in the win zone and overdue. He averages 43 against Thunder. For Thunder there is little to beat so Sherfane Rutherford, tuned up nicely, may have to take more responsibility. The 7/18.00 is too big particularly as he batted at No 3 against Renegades. Chris Green is also a spot at 13/114.00.

Recommended Bet Back Colin Munro top Heat bat SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet Back Sherfane Rutherford top Thunder bat SBK 7/1

