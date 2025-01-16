Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash Tips: Hurricanes could blow out Heat

Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor!

Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes

Thursday 16 January, 08:15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash team news

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are only allowed to play for one match so it has to be now. Colin Munro looks likely to miss out with injury freeing one spot. Jack Wood, the opener, would be unlucky but Michael Neser's pinch-hitting role worked fairly well in defeat by Strikers. Paul Walter has been struggling with injury.

Probable Heat XI: Khawaja, Neser, Labuschagne, Renshaw, Bryant, Alsop, Bartlett, Swepson, Kuhnemann, Johnson

A win for Hurricanes will confirm a top-two finish. Chris Jordan is their only remaining overseas player but they don't look like a side short of options anymore. Matthew Wade moved to the middle order and, alongside Tim David, helped get them home against Renegades. Nathan Ellis is fit after an injury scare.

Probable HH XI: Owen, Jewell, Wakim, Chaudhary, Doran, Wade, David, Ellis, Hatzoglou, Ellis, Meredith, Stanlake

Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash pitch report

In the last 26 night matches at The Gabba (four years), 16 have been won by the side batting first. The last 11 first dig scores read: 173-149-138-174-191-132-172-214-162-155-224. The 174 (Heat versus Thunder), 149 (by Heat against Stars) 138, 174 and 152 weren't defended. Hurricanes will fancy themselves to bust 170.

Heat need a win but even with defeat their play-off hopes will be alive, so long as Stars lose their final match to Hobart. They desperately need some impetus and the returning Australia stars might just do that with the bat.

With the ball, despite boasting the attack which took them to the title, they haven't been on song. Normally such a well-organised unit, they were caned by Strikers in an embarrassing loss. We were going to say that if they can bat first and build scoreboard pressure then the odds-against will be value. But they're favourites. Which is just not right. Hobart are buzzing and warrant support at 2.1011/10. It could be that Khawaja and Labuschagne take too long to adjust or alter other players' roles, too.

Recommended Bet Back Hobart Hurricanes batting first EXC 2.10

Wade delivered a shared top-bat win last time. He was the last remaining batter we were waiting on to deliver on win rate. We have given up on Heat's Colin Munro. There's not a huge amount to get excited about but Jake Doran is not a 14s chance considering he could bat at No 5. He is a proper batter with five first-class centuries although his strike rate in T20 suggests he's an accumulator. Xavier Bartlett may warrant support again for top bowler for the hosts. He's had a quiet couple of games but nine wickets in four against HH suggests 11/43.75 is a play. It's win-rate value.

