Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers Big Bash Tips: Scorchers may be underrated for runfest

Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers

Tuesday 31 December, 08:15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers Big Bash team news

Strikers have lost three from four and defeat by Hurricanes last time stung. Ollie Pope must take a big portion of the blame. When he arrived at the crease in a chase of 214 the rate was 11. When he left it was 17. That is unacceptable from an international and further highlights questionable recruitment in franchise cricket.

Probable Strikers XI: M Short, D Short, Lynn, Pope, Ross, Overton, Bazley, Scott, Thornton, Boyce, L Pope

Scorchers have suffered another blow, losing Josh Inglis to a calf injury when it looked like he might be available post Australia duty. Aaron Hardie's return to fitness against Heat was a major boost to their top order which has struggled. Keaton Jennings has been dropped for Matt Hurst. Jhye Richardson may be available.

Possible Perth XI: Allen, Hurst, Connolly, Hardie, Turner, Hobson, Agar, Kelly, Tye, Behrendorff, Morris

Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers Big Bash pitch report

There is no toss bias in night games at Adelaide. Instead we're looking runs. Hobart posted 214 on Friday. Australia smashed 241 against West Indies in February. Strikers could only manage 165 against Stars though.

Seven teams batting first in the last 11 have breached 200. We await Sportsbook special on both teams to score hoping for value at 180. Taking prices on over 190, 200, 210 is a solid option on first-innings runs.

Strikers are 2.0621/20 with Perth 1.9210/11. That may look like a very good Perth price indeed. But we're a little worried that they remain depleted of two key men.

Strikers have shown flashes without putting a performance together but it is hard to argue that they are a wrong price. A case in that regard can be much easier made for the consistent Scorchers.

Batting first is important. On a flat one we expect the side doing so to be trading short favourites so a simple trade is on offer.

Strikers from 2.1011/10 into 1.608/13 gives you a nice win on both sides by adding an extra 25% on the original back stake.

Recommended Bet Trade side batting first to... EXC 1.60

Ashton Turner is a win-rate option for top Perth bat, although we would prefer more spice in the wicket for a middle-order bat. Sportsbook go 6/17.00.

Matt Short won for us last time for Strikers and the 13/53.60 may be considered value. There seems little to beat among the other Strikers batsmen.

