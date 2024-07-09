Zimbabwe v India Third T20 Tips: Raza dazzle needed for Zims
Ed Hawkins picks out bets at 3/1 and 16/5 for game three from Harare on Wednesday as India look to take a 2-1 lead in the series
-
Series tied at 1-1
-
India dominant in game two
-
Raza's extraordinary top-bat record
-
Gill 16/5 for top match bat
Listen to Cricket Only Bettor...
Zimbabwe v India
Sunday 7 July, 12:00
Zimbabwe v India Third T20 team news
Zimbabwe had their wings clipped after their surprise 1-0 advantage. They were outclassed in game two, conceding 234 and then being rolled for 134.
Their reply had started well with Brian Bennett lashing the India bowling with 26 off nine but that was as good as it got. They will look for something similar from Bennett and hope that Sikandar Raza comes to the party with the bat, too.
It is worth noting that Zimbabwe are transitioning. Craig Ervine and Sean Williams left two big holes while it is slightly surprising that all-rounder Ryan Burl is not required.
Probable XI: Kaia, Madhevere, Bennett, Myers, Raza, Campbell, Madande, Masakadaza, Jongwe, Muzarabani, Chatara
India's batting was inspired by Abhishek Sharma who struck a ton in only his second international. He heralds a bright new future for India and if they can sort out their balance with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired they will be dangerous.
That does not include picking four openers. It probably won't matter against Zimbabwe but Abhishek and Shubman Gill don't need to be joined in an XI by the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan. If an early wicket falls Gaikwad or Sai could bat at No 3. If not expect them to be demoted for Rinku Singh of Riyan Parag.
Possible XI: Gill, Abhishek, Rinku, Parag, Sai, Gaikwad, Jurel, Sundar, Bishnoi, Avesh, Mukesh
Zimbabwe v India Third T20 pitch report
Zimbabwe's low total in game one was the fifth time in seven first digs that the runs total came in at under 150. India then made it look like a totally different wicket with their monster score. It could be an unders/overs strategy depending on the toss, then. Zimbabwe could struggle for 150 to 160 or more and may even set their stall out for such a score considering they will reckon their route to victory will be to defend with pace off. India for 200 or more may be available at around 2.206/5 on their innings runs.
Zimbabwe v India Third T20 match prediction
Zimbabwe are 7.6013/2 with India 1.141/7. Naturally with such a gulf in odds we're scrabbling around trying to find a way to play.
The only option is a trade on Zimbabwe. But we would need to see a repeat of the first match, although with some difference.
Then Zimbabwe batted first and managed to defend 115. We don't expect a repeat of that. Instead around 150-160 is likely to be their target. They wil then hope to squeeze India with pace off from the likes of Raza. We're not looking for favourite status but around 3.505/2 batting first with a double of the stake on the lay.
Zimbabwe v India Third T20 player bets
Raza has an extraordinary record on top bat for Zimbabwe in the last two years. He has won 39% of the time, even with the likes of Ervine and Williams winning 11 times between them. With those two gone, he has very little to beat.
Sportsbook offer 3/14.00 and although we're worried about his middle-order batting spot, the win-rate value is clear. He is also well within the zone for a win after two blanks.
India's top-bat market is awash with value. Rinku Singh is too talented for a 14/115.00 mark while Gill is overdue for a score and has appeal at 16/54.20 for top match bat. We will keep faith with the latter to produce as he can often take time to get going in a series.
Recommended bets
