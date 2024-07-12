Zimbabwe v India Fourth T20 Tips: Can Zims keep series alive?

Zimbabwe could trade batting first

India bring in World Cup squad members

Keep faith with Raza

Rinku continues to catch eye at 11s

Read our England v Spain tips here!

Zimbabwe v India

Sunday 7 July, 12:00



Zimbabwe v India Fourth T20 team news

Zimbabwe are 2-1 down with two to play and there is little they can do in terms of a personnel change. With the Harare pitch taking extra bounce they could consider an extra pace option in the shape of all-rounder Faraz Akram. Batter Jonathan Campbell could be considered vulnerable but it would leave them open to criticism of being full of bits and pieces players.

They at least showed some fight in the chase after a horror show from their top order going after 184. Dion Mayers and Clive Madande went on to the attack to give the scorecard some respectability, losing by 23 runs. Tadi Marumani replaced Innocent Kaia in the opening berth.

Probable XI: Marumani, Madhevere, Bennett, Myers, Raza, Campbell, Madande, Masakadaza, Jongwe, Muzarabani, Chatara

India have added Yas Jasiwal , Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson to the squad after their World Cup involvement. Jaiswal opened with Shubman Gill which took the number of openers in their top four to...yep, you've guessed it, four. It's not a balanced XI at all in that regard but Zimbabwe have been unable to make it count since the first match. A fifth is available in Sai Sudharsan.

Abhishek Sharma, a centurion in game two from opener, had to bat at No 3 in the third match. Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel were dropped for Samson and Dube.

Possible XI: Gill, Jaiswal, Abhishek, Gaikwad, Rinku, Samson, Dube, Sundar, Bishnoi, Avesh, Khaleel

Zimbabwe v India Fourth T20 pitch report

All three matches in Harare so far have been won by the side batting first. There was a bit of bounce and lift in the surface for game two.

But this could be a used surface so we expect the toss to be important again. If Zimbabwe bat first they are likely to target 150-160 so factor that in to first-innings runs bets. India may have a ceiling of 180-190 as per game three. The weather forecast is for scorching sun.

Zimbabwe have drifted to 8.6015/2 to level the series and take it to a decider on Sunday. They surely have to bat first to be in with a chance at the break.

The sort of fight and gumption that Mayers and Madande showed needs to spread to a couple of other batters, though. But there are signs of the right sort of attacking intent.

Brian Bennett will give it a go from the No 3 position while Marumani, after a frutiless 29-game career, badly needs to change his approach upfront. He hinted that he was capable of that in the powerplay.

It may not be wise to expect a Zimbabwe bet to win. But backing at 8.6015/2 with the toss in their favour and then hitting the lay button (double stake) at half the odds is an option.

Raza is out to 7/24.50 from 3/14.00 for top Zimbabwe bat. He has yet to win this series and before game three had a return rate of 39%. We have to keep faith with him because of his reliability, particularly as they came in the last two years when the strong Craig Ervine and Sean Williams were in the side.

For India, Samson and Dube catch the eye at big prices. Samson is 17/29.50 and Dube 10/111.00. Rinku Singh is another who has been underrated. At 11/112.00 he could catch-up quickly. He may be a better option in-play at twice the price.