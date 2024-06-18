Twenty20 World Cup

USA v South Africa T20 World Cup Tips: Saffers may come under strain

Ed Hawkins previews the first Super 8 clash and expects runs on a flat North Sound surface on Wednesday...

  • USA a trade batting first

  • North Sound looks flat

  • SA batting can fire

  • Klaasen in-play

USA v South Africa
Wednesday 19 June, 15:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports

USA v South Africa T20 World Cup team news

USA have already achieved what they set out to do by making it out of the group. They can now play with freedom and aggression in an effort to cause another shock. Skipper Aaron Jones and pacer Saurabh Netravalkar have starred.

Probable XI: Jahangir, Taylor, Gous, Jones, Kumar, Anderson, Harmeet, van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep, Netravalkar, Ali Khan

South Africa were grateful for picking Tabraiz Shamsi instead of Keshav Maharaj against Nepal. Shamsi really should keep his spot. Marco Jansen could miss out for Maharaj but one feels South Africa need their batting to be long considering the struggles of the top order.

Probable XI: Hendricks, De Kock, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Stubbs, Jansen, Rabada, Baartman, Shamsi

USA v South Africa T20 World Cup pitch report

There hasn't been a score above 150 because of mismatches and rain at North Sound. What is instructive, though, is the run rates. Eleven over by the Scots against Oman, 13 by the Aussies against Oman, 12 and 15 by England against Namibia and Oman respectively. This is a flat wicket. If South Africa bat first more than 190 should be a minimum against an attack which was pricey against Canada on the one road they've been on. We might get 1.9110/11 more than 185 because of the nature of the tournament.

Recommended Bet

Back South Africa over 185 1st inns runs

EX1.91

USA v South Africa T20 World Cup match prediction

South Africa have dodged bullets against Nepal, Bangladesh and Netherlands. Does their good fortune run out or have they discovered nerves of steel?

It's tricky to say because all four of their group games were played on wickets which proved to be great levellers. If they have to bowl first here they could well come under pressure.

USA acquiteted themselves well against india in what proved to be their toughest game. At 6.205/1 they can shave a couple of points off for a trade with scoreboard pressure on side.

USA v South Africa T20 World Cup player bets

Netravalkar's angle could cause issues for the Saffers and the 3/14.00 that he takes most wickets for USA has appeal with Sportsbook. Likewise Anrich Nortje at 16/54.20 for top South Africa bowler.

He deserves equal billing with Kagiso Rabada. Heinrich Klaasen is 7/24.50 for top SA bat. It's too skinny for a No 4 but instead consider him in-play at twice the price. He can catch up.

Recommended bets

