England v India T20 World Cup Tips: Bets at 17/2 and 9/4 with India poor value

Will Jacks
Could Will Jacks come back into the XI?

Ed Hawkins sides with England for the second semi-final on Thursday from Providence, arguing that the wickets have reduced the gaps in ability throughout.

England v India
Thursday 27 June, 15:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports

England v India T20 World Cup team news

India have been prepping for this game for weeks, having been the only side to know where their semi would be played when they named their squad. As a result Ravi Jadeja, Axar Patel and and Kuldeep Yadav should all line-up on a spin-friendly surface. Is Virat Kohli's horror run of scores a concern? Possibly because he may play with less aggression as a result.

Probable XI: Rohit, Kohli, Pant, Yadav, Dube, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Arshdeep, Kuldeep, Bumrah

England could use Tom Hartley as an extra spin option but they are probably more than covered with Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid. They could drop a pacer and go for an additional batter and add an extra spin option if Will Jacks was to return to the team.

Probable XI: Salt, Buttler, Bairstow, Moeen, Brook, Livingstone, Curran, Archer, Rashid, Wood, Topley

England v India T20 World Cup pitch report

Providence is one for the spinners as discussed. The formguide in this tournament in terms of scores isn't that useful because, bar Afghanistan-New Zealand, they were all mismatches. The Afghans defended 159 and that very much looks like the blueprint. It is a surface which has returned to the mean following large scores in the CPL. Given India's influence in the comp it would be a surprise if this was anything but a raging burner. Under 169.5 first-innings runs is solid. There is forecast rain but it may only turn up in time to reduce overs in a chase.

England v India T20 World Cup match prediction

India are 1.728/11 with England 2.3811/8.

India picked a squad based on this venue, they've had more time to acclimiatise and no English fans or media will be at the ground because of ICC incompetence. Everything is against Jos Buttler's men. Or is it?

The wickets in this tournament have reduced gaps in class since ball one, by and large. Providence is no different. The surface is a leveller. That is if you believe there is a whopping difference between these sides.

If England can recognise quickly what the conditions are like and play smart cricket, then they are bang in the game. We were tempted to side with them batting first only but a thrash and bash in the chase might suit.

It is true that india are unbeaten and have been terrific. England, meanwhile, have beaten only West Indies of note. But the bottom line is that there's not a huge amount to justify India, who have a poor knockout record, at such short odds.

Recommended Bet

Back England

SBK2.38

England v India T20 World Cup player bets

There are two top-bat prices to take on with Sportsbook for differing reasons. First Moeen for England at 17/29.50 because of the potential for him to bat up the order. If England are smart (a recurring theme) he surely bats in the top four to break up the right-hand combos to prevent India's spinners getting into a groove. And we return to Virat Kohli who is later than a London bus in terms of a top-bat win. He hasn't looked in bad touch at all and if they chase, reduced overs give him a better chance than 9/43.25 suggests because of rain. We need ten overs for bets to stand.

Recommended Bet

Back Virat Kohli top India bat

SBK9/4

Recommended Bet

Back Moeen Ali top England bat

SBK17/2

Recommended bets

