Afghanistan v Australia T20 World Cup Tips: Max bet to star with the ball

Afghanistan can go close to shock

Arnos Vale surface helps their spinners

Glenn Maxwell could be surprise top bowler

Keep the trade on side

Afghanistan v Australia

Sunday 23 June, 01:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Afghanistan v Australia T20 World Cup team news

Afghanistan brought in Hazratullah Zazai to replace all-rounder Karim Janat as they desperately sought batting firepower against India. It didn't pay off. Zazai looks a limited player against the best attacks.

Probable XI: Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Zazai, Omarzai, Nabi, Naib, Najibullah, Rashid, Noor, Farooqi, Naveen

A Pat Cummins hat-trick and David Warner fifty pumped Bangladesh. Australia look strong and settled and their clash with India in the Super 8 looks very much like being a dress rehearsal for the final.

Probable XI: Warner, Head, M Marsh, Maxwell, Stoinis, David, Wade, Cummins, Starc, ZAmpa, Hazlewood

Afghanistan v Australia T20 World Cup pitch report

Kingstown is a tricky surface. South Africa could only manage 115 against Nepal and Bangladesh 106 against the same. Both teams won. Spin has played a big part in low scores. Afghanistan for under 140 and Australia under 160 are the first-innings runs plays.

Afghanistan have been found wanting against West Indies and India, proving that they still need conditions to be a leveller against the better sides. They may well get that at Arnos Vale.

Bar a wobble against the Scots, Australia have had it all their own way. They are likely to have to scrap hard here. There's no better outfit when the chips are down. See their extraordinary comeback in the World Cup against the Afghans.

For that reason Afghanistan might not get over the line but in a low-scoring match, they can trade at a choice affair from 5.104/1. Another option is a trade on tie from 50.049/1 into the teens.

Could Glenn Maxwell return to haunt Afghanistan? Australia need a good player of spin here and the Big Show ticks that box. He is 9/25.50 for top bat but the 17/29.50 about him being top Aussie bowler on a useful surface piques interest. Realistically we're looking for him to win on a tie by virtue of conceding fewer runs. Matthew Wade is 13/27.50 for a catch, stumping and a six. The wicket is conducive to such a bet.