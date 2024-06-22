Afghanistan v Australia T20 World Cup Tips: Max bet to star with the ball
Ed Hawkins says Afghanistan have a chance on a helpful surface at Arnos Vale on Saturday and finds a 17/1 bowler bet...
-
Afghanistan can go close to shock
-
Arnos Vale surface helps their spinners
-
Glenn Maxwell could be surprise top bowler
-
Keep the trade on side
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews
Afghanistan v Australia
Sunday 23 June, 01:30
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Afghanistan v Australia T20 World Cup team news
Afghanistan brought in Hazratullah Zazai to replace all-rounder Karim Janat as they desperately sought batting firepower against India. It didn't pay off. Zazai looks a limited player against the best attacks.
Probable XI: Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Zazai, Omarzai, Nabi, Naib, Najibullah, Rashid, Noor, Farooqi, Naveen
A Pat Cummins hat-trick and David Warner fifty pumped Bangladesh. Australia look strong and settled and their clash with India in the Super 8 looks very much like being a dress rehearsal for the final.
Probable XI: Warner, Head, M Marsh, Maxwell, Stoinis, David, Wade, Cummins, Starc, ZAmpa, Hazlewood
Afghanistan v Australia T20 World Cup pitch report
Kingstown is a tricky surface. South Africa could only manage 115 against Nepal and Bangladesh 106 against the same. Both teams won. Spin has played a big part in low scores. Afghanistan for under 140 and Australia under 160 are the first-innings runs plays.
Afghanistan v Australia T20 World Cup match prediction
Afghanistan have been found wanting against West Indies and India, proving that they still need conditions to be a leveller against the better sides. They may well get that at Arnos Vale.
Bar a wobble against the Scots, Australia have had it all their own way. They are likely to have to scrap hard here. There's no better outfit when the chips are down. See their extraordinary comeback in the World Cup against the Afghans.
For that reason Afghanistan might not get over the line but in a low-scoring match, they can trade at a choice affair from 5.104/1. Another option is a trade on tie from 50.049/1 into the teens.
Afghanistan v Australia T20 World Cup player bets
Could Glenn Maxwell return to haunt Afghanistan? Australia need a good player of spin here and the Big Show ticks that box. He is 9/25.50 for top bat but the 17/29.50 about him being top Aussie bowler on a useful surface piques interest. Realistically we're looking for him to win on a tie by virtue of conceding fewer runs. Matthew Wade is 13/27.50 for a catch, stumping and a six. The wicket is conducive to such a bet.
Read more T20 world Cup cricket tips HERE!
Recommended bets
Ed Hawkins P-L
2023: +77.75
2022:+16.79
2021: +29.41pts
2020: +5.91pts
2019: +37.25pts
2018: +23.53pts
2017: +12pts
2016: +18.1pts
2015: +38pts
2014: +31.5pts
2013: +25pt
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders CPL Tips: Royals can stay alive
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1