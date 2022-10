England odds-on to beat NZ in must-win match

But Ed Hawkins says England are too short

Black Caps and Aussies ahead of England in group

India favourites to go all the way

England are odds-on to win their T20 World Cup match against New Zealand on Tuesday but bettors are not backing them in the outright market.

India 3.55, New Zealand 4.57/2, South Africa 4.77/2 and Australia 6.05/1 are all fancied over Joss Buttler's men 8.27/1 when it comes to question of who will lift the trophy on 13 November.

England won't be thinking beyond the group stage, however, as they need to win both of their remaining matches if they are to qualify for the knockout round of four teams.

They must also hope other teams do not overhaul their net run-rate.

England are around even to reach the semi-finals. After playing New Zealand on Tuesday they face Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The Black Caps beat the Lankans by 65 wins in their last match.

England look short against NZ

England are 1.728/11 to win on Tuesday but our cricket betting expert Ed Hawkins thinks that, with so much pressure on them to up their game, Buttler's men are a short-price.

Vice-captain Moeen Ali wants his team-mates to be more aggressive but, while Ed is backing him to lead by example at the crease, there's no guarantee others will rise to the challenge.

England's batsman have struggled at the T20 World Cup. The team began with a win against Aghanistan but followed up with a shock defeat to Ireland. Their last match, against Australia on Friday, was a washout.

Today, Australia beat Ireland to go second in Group One behind New Zealand. The top two from each group qualify, so third-placed England have it all to do tomorrow and on Saturday.

In Group Two, South Africa lead with India in second.