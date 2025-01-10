SAT20 Tips Matches Three and Four: Don't miss 5/1 top bowler pick
Ed Hawkins previews Paarl Royals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings v MI Cape Town in the SAT20 double header on Saturday...
-
Sunrisers short favourites
-
Phehluwkayo too big at 5/16.00
-
Baartman outstanding with ball
-
Ed's outright analysis is HERE
-
Read the brilliant team guide HERE
Paarl Royals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Saturday 11 January, 11:00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Paarl Royals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape SAT20 team news
Paarl have lost the services of Jos Buttler and he has not been replaced. Joe Root, who no-one would argue is the right fit for the role, may have to open. He may be joined by teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius or Dayyaan Galiem as a pinch-hitter. It is unclear on Jacob Bethell's availability.
Possible Paarl XI: Galiem/Pretorius, Root, Bethell/van Buuren, Hain, Miller, Karthik, Phehlukwayo, Fortuin, Peter, Ngidi, Maphaka
Sunrisers, back-to-back title winners, suffered a disastrous hammering by MI Cape Town in their opener. There was no Ottniel Baartman, their best bowler, but that was no excuse for being rolled for 77.
Possible SEC XI: Crawley. Hermann, Abell, Markram, Stubbs, Swanepoel, Bedingham, Jansen, Dawson, Harmer, Gleeson
Paarl Royals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape SAT20 pitch report
Four of the last six day-nighters in Paarl have been won by the team batting first. But over a ten-year study that bias is flipped. What we do know for sure is that this is a bowler-dominated ground. The average runs per over is 7.4. With Paarl lowest-ranked on batting economy and Sunrisers mean with the ball, shorting the par line in the mid 150s if the hosts bat first is on. Six out of 111 have produced an average of seven sixes per game. It is 8/111.73 for under 9.5 with Sportsbook.
Paarl Royals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape SAT20 match prediction
Sunrisers look like going off at 1.758/11 for this one. That does seem right, even though they were shocking in their opener. They seemed to have suffered from losing momentum. They were bang in control for 19 overs of CT's innings but 23 in the final over knocked the stuffing out of them. It is a major worry for their title aspirations so early in the piece. They should be too strong, though for an ill-balanced and struggling Royals outfit.
Listen: Cricket...Only Bettor - SAT20 Ultimate Betting Guide
Paarl Royals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape SAT20 player bets
Ottniel Baartman still has a win rate of 50% in the two years of the competition. Money back oif he doesn't play and you've taken the 5/23.50 about top SEC bowler. The outstanding bet is Andile Phehlukwayo at 5/16.00 for top home bowler. He has a win rate of 38.45 in this competition so we would be mad to miss that price. If we're right about Galiem the 11s will feel big for top Royals bat.
Joburg Super Kings v MI Cape Town
Saturday 11 January, 15:30
TV: live on Sky Sports
Joburg Super Kings v MI Cape Town SAT20 team news
To put it kindly, Joburg have gone with experience. Du Plessis, Conway, Bairstow, Moeen and Imran Tahir have seen it all. But their best players may be batter Leus Du Plooy and all-rounder Wihan Lubbe.
Possible Joburg XI: Du Plessis, Bairstow/Conway, Du Plooy, Lubbe/Moeen, Du Plooy, Ferriera, Jones, Coetzee, Theekshana, Williams, Burger, Tahir
MI Cape Town smashed Sunrisers in their opener with Delano Potgieter an unlikely destroyer. There was no Ryan Rickleton for MICT but it was not reported at the toss why. Kagiso Rabada was also absent.
Possible MICT XI: van der Dussen, Hendricks, Esthuizen, Ingram, Brevis, Potgieter, Omarzai, Linde, Rashid, Bosch, Rabada, Boult
Joburg Super Kings v MI Cape Town SAT20 pitch report
More than 200 is 3.2 chance in the last five years at The Wanderers. An early par line suggests we may be able to go over mid 170s which would be a bet. For sixes, be careful. It may be an unders ground at 14.5 on averages on the study period with Sportsbook's 8/111.73.
Joburg Super Kings v MI Cape Town SAT20 match prediction
There is no toss bias in 17 day-night matches at The Wanderers. So where does the assistance come for outsiders, Joburg? Well, the track itself and altitude.
The ball can fly quickly here and if the hosts have the opportunity to bat first, they have a very real chance to flip odds so that they are the 1.758/11 jollies in-play. As we stated, there is a good chance of big runs being scored.
Backing an odds-on fav here can feel like a mug bet before the toss when their bowlers are suddenly disappearing to all parts.
Joburg Super Kings v MI Cape Town SAT20 player bets
We are keen on two players for top bat for Joburg throughout this tournament. Du Plooy is the top-rated with a win mark of 42.1%. He did finish up as opener last term but we would like to know where he was batting before betting at odds of 7/24.50. Lubbe is 11/26.50 and notched three times in 19 for Royals.
Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.