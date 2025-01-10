SAT20 Tips Matches Three and Four: Don't miss 5/1 top bowler pick

Paarl Royals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Saturday 11 January, 11:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Paarl Royals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape SAT20 team news

Paarl have lost the services of Jos Buttler and he has not been replaced. Joe Root, who no-one would argue is the right fit for the role, may have to open. He may be joined by teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius or Dayyaan Galiem as a pinch-hitter. It is unclear on Jacob Bethell's availability.

Possible Paarl XI: Galiem/Pretorius, Root, Bethell/van Buuren, Hain, Miller, Karthik, Phehlukwayo, Fortuin, Peter, Ngidi, Maphaka

Sunrisers, back-to-back title winners, suffered a disastrous hammering by MI Cape Town in their opener. There was no Ottniel Baartman, their best bowler, but that was no excuse for being rolled for 77.

Possible SEC XI: Crawley. Hermann, Abell, Markram, Stubbs, Swanepoel, Bedingham, Jansen, Dawson, Harmer, Gleeson

Paarl Royals v Sunrisers Eastern Cape SAT20 pitch report

Four of the last six day-nighters in Paarl have been won by the team batting first. But over a ten-year study that bias is flipped. What we do know for sure is that this is a bowler-dominated ground. The average runs per over is 7.4. With Paarl lowest-ranked on batting economy and Sunrisers mean with the ball, shorting the par line in the mid 150s if the hosts bat first is on. Six out of 111 have produced an average of seven sixes per game. It is 8/111.73 for under 9.5 with Sportsbook.

Sunrisers look like going off at 1.758/11 for this one. That does seem right, even though they were shocking in their opener. They seemed to have suffered from losing momentum. They were bang in control for 19 overs of CT's innings but 23 in the final over knocked the stuffing out of them. It is a major worry for their title aspirations so early in the piece. They should be too strong, though for an ill-balanced and struggling Royals outfit.

Ottniel Baartman still has a win rate of 50% in the two years of the competition. Money back oif he doesn't play and you've taken the 5/23.50 about top SEC bowler. The outstanding bet is Andile Phehlukwayo at 5/16.00 for top home bowler. He has a win rate of 38.45 in this competition so we would be mad to miss that price. If we're right about Galiem the 11s will feel big for top Royals bat.

Recommended Bet Back Andile Phehlukwayo top Royals bowler SBK 5/1