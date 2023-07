MI franchises have been poor

Unicorns have smart home picks

Andre Russell one to follow

MI New York v San Francisco Unicorns

Friday 14 July, 21:30

TV: Live on BT Sport

MI New York team news

The New York franchise boast USA's top T20 batter in Steven Taylor. he shopuld slot straight in as opener. They may then have to rely on domestic bowling talent to fulfil the quota of five 'home' players. That means Kagiso Rabada, Jason Behrendorff and Trent Boult may be rotated. Read the team guide here.

Possible XI: Taylor, Brevis, Pooran, Pollard, David, Rashid, Hammad, Rabada, Phillip, Ehsan, Kenjige

San Francisco Unicorns team news

There is a lot to like about the balance of the Unicorns team. They are ouroutright pick for glory. The reason for that are three 'homegrown' picks of Liam Plunkett, Brody Couch and Corey Anderson.

That allayed with the Melbourne feel of Couch, Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis and they have a good chance of finding some spirit. the challenge is to find room for the likes of Lungi Ngidi and Haris Rauf.

Possible XI: Finch, Allen, Stoinis, Shadab, Anderson, Wade, Plunkett, LeRoux, Qais, Couch, Krishnamurti

Grand Prairie Stadium pitch report

In game one, as expected, there were decent runs in first-innings. Texans smashed 181 and we would expect that to be about the average throughout the tournament. Don't be afraid to play high for 200, 210 and 220 or more on the runs lines. Sportsbook are likely to go 17/29.40 for a first-innings ton on a small ground.

MI New York v San Francisco Unicorns match odds

What's the evidence for the MI franchise being as short as 1.684/6? Their squad builders put together a team that finished bottom in the SAT20 and third in the ILT20.

Pwrhaps the market is unaware that all their big guns can't possibly play in the same XI. As it is, they look like a batter short with Rashid Khan carded at No 6 in our XI.

Unicorns, surely thegreatest-named franchise team ever, deserve more respect man for man and we'll get with them at the 2.35/4 mark. They have better balance with bat and ball, too.

Back Unicorns to Win @ 2.35/4 Bet now

MI New York v San Francisco Unicorns player bets

If Unicorns pick our suggested front five then hands down it's the best line-up in the league. it makes finding a top-bat winner tricky. Marcus Stoinis, for example, could do extreme damage and it is worth cosnidering him for top Unicorns bat on the chance that he's used as an opener.

For MI, Rabada may have little to beat for top bowler. We Know Rashid Khan has a win rate which doesn't come close to his odds so a bit of drift for the South African appeals. He is also looks likely to take the death slot where wickets come cheap.