Match odds market tight

Wicket likely to be a road

Andre Russell one to follow

Texas Super Kings v LA Knight Riders

Friday 14 July, 03:30

TV: Live on BT Sport

Texan Super Kings team news

The Texans are a Chennai Super Kings offshoot so Faf Du Plessis and Devon Conway represent. They have heavy lifting to do with the bat if 'domestic' player Cody Chetty fails to fire. Read their team guide here.

There is also a lack of 'big boy' power. There may be a feeling that this tournament is low-grade but it's nothing of the sort. When Lockie Ferguson and Adam Zampa are coming at you, for example, you can't afford to take it lightly

Possible XI: Du Plessis, Conway, Milantha, Chetty, Miller, Sams, Santner, Bravo, Kumar, Theron, Coetzee

LA Knight Riders team news

Knight Riders may reckon they have the best top three in the tournament with Jason Roy, Martin Guptill and Rilee Rossouw. Guptill is a spent force for us, though, and its to the detriment of the Knight Riders's squad builders that he has to play. Read their team guide here.

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are in the finishing roles with the bat. We expect Russell to be used as a death bowler. Fitness issue could eventually derail this franchise one suspects.

Possible XI: Roy, Guptill, Rossouw, Chand, Kumar, Russell, Narine, Ferguson, Khan, Dry, Zampa

Grand Prairie Stadium pitch report

This venue has been built specifically for the tournament. The stadium holds 7,200 fans and it's a sell-out. The ground is not the biggest and the boundaries appear short. We note the 17/29.40 that a century is scored with Sportsbook.

As you would expect, no rain is forecast. We have to advise a watching brief as far as the pitch gos but it would be a major surprise if a dour surface had been prepared - it's the last thing the tournament needs. More than 180 should be on in first dig.

Texas Super Kings v LA Knight Riders match odds

Not surprisingly the match odds market on Betfair Exchange is struggling to split the pair. This should go off as a choice affair with KR around 1.981/1. It would be wise to reckon, however, that in-play we see the side batting first shorten significantly.

Knight Riders appear better suited to the chase, however, because of suspected superior finishing power. They could well be worth supporting at chunkier odds at the break.

Texas Super Kings v LA Knight Riders player bets

Conway and Du Plessis are 13/53.60 and 11/43.70 respectively for top Texas bat with Sportsbook. Roy is boosted to 3/13.95 for Knight Riders.

We are sweet on Russell here, though. He is value on win rate at that 11/26.40 mark for most KR runs and the 7/24.40 he is top bowler catches the eye. We think he could resume death duties for the franchise.

