Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars Big Bash Tips: Stars may run out of luck

Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars

Sunday 12 January, 08:15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars Big Bash team news

Laurie Evans has departed for the ILT20 but Tim Seifert, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Jacob Bethell remain. Kent batter Tawanda Muyeye has signed to bolster their options. Muyeye strikes at 140. Jono Wells and Gurinder Sandhu are injured. Fergus O'Neill comes in for Xavier Crone.

Probable Renegades XI: Brown, Fraser-McGurk, Seifert, Bethell, Muyeye, Harris, Sutherland, T Rogers, O'Neill, Zampa, Richardson

Dan Lawrence has left Stars and there is still no Tom Curran. Pacer Brody Couch has been added to the squad. Marcus Stoinis remains despite having a contarct with Durban in the SAT20.

Possible Stars XI: Duckett, Rogers, Webster, Harper, Stoinis, Maxwell, Cartwright, Usama, Steketee, Paris, Siddle

Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars Big Bash pitch report

There is a bias for the chaser in night matches at Docklands with 14 wins in 22. Ten times going unders 160.5 on a par line would have been a winner. Renegades average only 7.8 runs an over this term so would be the more favoured to go unders on the par line.

This is effectively a knockout match with both teams needing to win all their remaining games to stand a chance of the play-offs. Renegades have slightly more hope as they could still reach six wins but Stars can only manage five.

Stars have won their last three, though, while Renegades have been a major disappointment. Still, this is a choice affair in our book and Renegades at 2.1411/10 with the toss bias in their favour isn't the worst option. The reality for Renegades, though, is that (if six wins are needed) they are going to have to go on a winning sequence of seven, including the play-offs, to win the title. Not happening.

Hilton Cartwright might be worth returning to for top Stars bat. he is due on win rate but we do note he is batting lower than before. it's just possible he gets upped with Lawrence now out. Sportsbook go 13/114.00

Recommended Bet Back Hilton Cartwright top Stars bat SBK 13/1

