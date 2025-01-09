Durban Super Giants v Pretoria Capitals SAT20 Tips: Three players to bet
Ed Hawkins finds bets at 10/34.33 4/15.00 and 9/25.50 for the action from Kingsmead on Friday...
-
Durban short favs
-
Klaasen & jacks reliable
-
Parnell underrated with ball
-
Ed's outright analysis is HERE
-
Read the brillaint team guide HERE
Listen: Cricket...Only Bettor - SAT20 Ultimate Betting Guide
Durban Super Giants v Pretoria Capitals
Friday 10 January, 15:30
TV: live on Sky Sports
Durban Super Giants v Pretoria Capitals SAT20 team news
Durban are aiming to go one better after finishing as runners-up last year. They are the most powerful team in terms of batting run rate. West Indian Brandon Kings bolsters their opening options. Quinton de Kock is more likely to bat lower down these days. Big alarm bells will ring if they think Kane Williamson should be starting.
Possible DSG XI: King, Breetzke, De Kock, Klaasen, Stoinis, Mulder, D Pretorius, Maharaj, Woakes/Noor, Dala, Naveen
Capiutals need to make the most of Liam Livingstone while he is available. He may only be around for five games before leaving for England duty. Will Jacks should be available for the whole tournament.
Possible Pretoria XI: Jacks, Gurbaz, Rossouw, Lewis/Livingstone, Verreynne, Neesham, Muthusamy, Parnell, van Vuuren, E Bosch, Nortje
Durban Super Giants v Pretoria Capitals SAT20 pitch report
Six from the last ten (last four years) day-nighters at Kingsmead have been won by the side batting first. Does that trend hold over a longer period? Well, there have only been 14 results in the last ten years but eight were won by the side batting first. More than 200 is a 6/42.50 chance in first-innings historically so we expect runs. An early par line suggests we should be able to play over 174.5. That has won six times in the 14. Over 17.5 sixes have copped at even money rate and you can go overs at 14.5 with Sportsbook at 10/111.91. No rain is forecast. Do listen to Cricket...Only Bettor below for all the best angles on the grounds.
Durban Super Giants v Pretoria Capitals SAT20 match prediction
Durban are, unsurprisingly, hot favourites with an early show pricing them as short as 1.715/7. That may drift. Early in the season, though, we may want some security so consider that toss bias.
Pretoria were a fancy to go well last term but were desperately disappointing. Whether their best chance of glory has gone remains to be seen but they are not expected to get stronger as the tournament progresses considering Livngstone's departure. Adil Rashid will be off, too.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape v MI Cape Town SAT20 player bets
There are two of the most reliable batters on show for this one in terms of the top bat markets. Heinrich Klaasen wins at 34.7% in the last two years so gives a big edge at Sportsbook's 9/25.50. Jacks wins at 37.5% and is 10/34.33. With the ball, Wayne Parnell is Mr Reliable for Pretoria. At 4/15.00 we're getting 11.2% in our favour on two-year win rate.
Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.