World Snooker Championship Tips: Best bets for the Crucible

World Snooker Championship Tips: One player to back from each quarter

Paul Krishnamurty will be providing daily tips through the World Championship (see below for day one) but first here's his preview and outright selections, with four bets recommended.

Paul says: "I cannot find a way of getting Trump beaten before the quarter-finals, where at worst Yan Bingtao awaits. The Masters champion is special, but he's still a long way behind Trump in the game, who missed that major due to Covid.

"From the semis onwards, it will become harder, as expected. Any of Robertson, Wilson, O'Sullivan, Selby or Higgins could theoretically turn him over. However the most impressive aspect of Trump's rise to dominance is how he's saved his best for the strongest opponents, in the latter stages of the event. Prepare for a masterclass."

World Championship Snooker: Trump favourite as O'Sullivan chases record

Gary Moss explains why this is a big year for defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, as he chases a record-equalling seventh title, and the pre-tournament Judd Trump who is looking to win for the second time.

Gary says: "Trump 4.47/2 is the favourite to win this year but, as the sport's top attraction, many fans expect defending champion O'Sullivan to win every tournament he plays in.

"In a campaign where he has played more snooker than in recent years, he's reached five ranking event finals but lost them all. Is O'Sullivan's recent form a sign of his diminishing clout against the game's very top players or is he saving his killer punch for when it matters most - at the Crucible? Believe us when we say it really does matter this year in Sheffield for O'Sullivan."

World Snooker Championship: Ten year trends point to...

Dave Tindall looks at the make-up of the last 10 world champions to try and find this year's winner.

Dave says: "Trump is famous for racking up centuries but this one hurts him. Fatigue levels are deep into the red zone and, although he missed the Masters due to a positive COVID test, 104 matches is overdoing it.

"Robertson has had a very light schedule after spending more time with his family and Higgins has managed his workload well too. They're in opposite halves of the draw so one option could be to back them in the 'Name The Finalists' market when those prices are released.

"I'm happy to have win bets on both but for those wanting just one pick then the trends would lean towards Robertson."

World Championship Snooker: Don't let Williams go unbacked

Sporting Life's Richard Mann makes the case for backing Mark Williams at the Crucible three years after the Welshman wowed fans to take his third title. Can he do it again?

Richard says: "Mark Williams has been there and done it all so many times before and looks good value at the Crucible. By his own admission, there have been times since Williams roared back to his best to claim his third world title in 2018 that the Welshman has looked close to finished. However, he is enjoying his snooker again and played really well to reach the last four of the Welsh Open in February.

Since then, Williams produced some of his best form in some time to finish runner-up to the Wilson in the Championship League and I think he's in a good place. I certainly think his game is in better shape than last summer when he pushed Ronnie O'Sullivan all the way in the quarter-finals, and it should take a good performance to see the back of him this year.

"Berthed in a red-hot second quarter with Higgins and Selby, that could easily happen, but his first-round match against Crucible debutant Sam Craigie might be a baptism of fire for the latter, while anyone who comes up against Williams will know they have their work cut out against one of the very best of all time."

World Snooker Championship: Gilbert and Wakelin to go to the wire on day one

And so the Championship begins... Paul Krishnamurty previews the opening day's play and recommends bets for four of the five matches.

Paul says: "Chris Wakelin turned around a terrible season to get here. He took Judd Trump to a decider at the Crucible in this round three years ago."

"David Gilbert meanwhile has endured a poor season and has openly struggled with the Covid lockdown. He lost in the first round last year and urgently needs to progress for ranking purposes. Expect this to be close, and nervy, with more than 16.5 Frames."