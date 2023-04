O'Sullivan odds-on to reach final

Jak Jones could trouble Allen

Back centuries in both

At rapidly shortening odds of 2.82, Ronnie O'Sullivan is now the resounding tournament favourite, and become the first player to win eight world titles next Monday. The draw has opened up in his favour. To reach the final, he must beat a player whom he thrashed in their only two recent meetings, and then a qualifier.

That is meant with absolutely no disrespect, or to dismiss the chances of Luca Brecel, Anthony McGill or Si Jiahui. All are playing brilliantly and could trouble Ronnie. But anyone who has been watching snooker for the last 30 years must see the writing on the wall.

Brecel's style should suit Ronnie

Brecel is probably the most dangerous opponent of those three. He has already reached one major final. The standard he produced to beat Mark Williams was of the highest class. And to be fair, his 6-1 loss to Ronnie at the Masters didn't reflect a much closer match.

Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to win 13-7 @ 10/1

Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to win 13-8 @ 10/1

Nevertheless, I don't see an upset or especially close match. Brecel may prove to be the type of open, attacking player whom O'Sullivan fares best against. Let's try a correct score combo, paying 9/2, on 13-7 and 13-8.

Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to hit 5 or More Centuries @ 13/2

Two bets from the #OddsOnThat list appeal. First, have a single on him to hit five centuries at the enhanced 13/2. Second take 11/8 about him beating the -4.5 Frame Handicap for the first leg of the daily double.

Daily double (pays £14.25 to a £3.00 stake)

Ronnie O'Sullivan to win the -4.5 Frame Handicap @ 11/8

Over 21.5 Frames in Allen/Jones @ Evens





Mark Allen and Jak Jones also set out at 10am. The former was superb in the last round, thrashing Stuart Bingham, and seems to be back in the form that dominated the first half of the season. If forced to pick somebody from the bottom half of the draw right now, it would be Allen.

Don't rule out Jak Jones

That said, he cannot be labelled a certainty here or value at 1.32. Jones is a rapidly improving player who has already taken out Barry Hawkins, Ali Carter and Neil Robertson. All more or less in Allen's bracket and, historically at least, superior at this venue.

Back 5 or More Centuries in Allen/Jones @ 10/3

I think this one could go deep into the final session, and there is plenty of scope for big breaks. Allen is a ton-machine and Jones hit three against Robertson. Use Over 21.5 Frames for the second leg of the daily double and take the enhanced 10/3 about Five or More Centuries.

