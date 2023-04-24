</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Ronnie to march forward
Paul Krishnamurty
24 April 2023 Paul Krishnamurty previews the first two quarter-finals...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-ronnie-to-march-forward-240423-171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-ronnie-to-march-forward-240423-171.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-24T22:45:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-24T23:52:00+01:00", "articleBody": "We're down to the last eight at the Crucible and Ronnie O'Sullivan is now the hot favourite. Paul Krishnamurty previews the first two quarter-finals... O'Sullivan odds-on to reach final Jak Jones could trouble Allen Back centuries in both At rapidly shortening odds of 2.82, Ronnie O'Sullivan is now the resounding tournament favourite, and become the first player to win eight world titles next Monday. The draw has opened up in his favour. To reach the final, he must beat a player whom he thrashed in their only two recent meetings, and then a qualifier. That is meant with absolutely no disrespect, or to dismiss the chances of Luca Brecel, Anthony McGill or Si Jiahui. All are playing brilliantly and could trouble Ronnie. But anyone who has been watching snooker for the last 30 years must see the writing on the wall. Brecel's style should suit Ronnie Brecel is probably the most dangerous opponent of those three. He has already reached one major final. The standard he produced to beat Mark Williams was of the highest class. And to be fair, his 6-1 loss to Ronnie at the Masters didn't reflect a much closer match. Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to win 13-7 @ 10/1 Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to win 13-8 @ 10/1 Nevertheless, I don't see an upset or especially close match. Brecel may prove to be the type of open, attacking player whom O'Sullivan fares best against. Let's try a correct score combo, paying 9/2, on 13-7 and 13-8. Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to hit 5 or More Centuries @ 13/2 Two bets from the #OddsOnThat list appeal. First, have a single on him to hit five centuries at the enhanced 13/2. Second take 11/8 about him beating the -4.5 Frame Handicap for the first leg of the daily double. Daily double (pays £14.25 to a £3.00 stake) Ronnie O'Sullivan to win the -4.5 Frame Handicap @ 11/8 Over 21.5 Frames in Allen/Jones @ Evens Back the Daily Double @ 15/4 Mark Allen and Jak Jones also set out at 10am. The former was superb in the last round, thrashing Stuart Bingham, and seems to be back in the form that dominated the first half of the season. If forced to pick somebody from the bottom half of the draw right now, it would be Allen. Don't rule out Jak Jones That said, he cannot be labelled a certainty here or value at 1.32. Jones is a rapidly improving player who has already taken out Barry Hawkins, Ali Carter and Neil Robertson. All more or less in Allen's bracket and, historically at least, superior at this venue. Back 5 or More Centuries in Allen/Jones @ 10/3 I think this one could go deep into the final session, and there is plenty of scope for big breaks. Allen is a ton-machine and Jones hit three against Robertson. We're down to the last eight at the Crucible and Ronnie O'Sullivan is now the hot favourite. Paul Krishnamurty previews the first two quarter-finals...

O'Sullivan odds-on to reach final
Jak Jones could trouble Allen
Back centuries in both

At rapidly shortening odds of 2.82, Ronnie O'Sullivan is now the resounding tournament favourite, and become the first player to win eight world titles next Monday. The draw has opened up in his favour. To reach the final, he must beat a player whom he thrashed in their only two recent meetings, and then a qualifier.

That is meant with absolutely no disrespect, or to dismiss the chances of Luca Brecel, Anthony McGill or Si Jiahui. All are playing brilliantly and could trouble Ronnie. But anyone who has been watching snooker for the last 30 years must see the writing on the wall.

Brecel's style should suit Ronnie

Brecel is probably the most dangerous opponent of those three. He has already reached one major final. The standard he produced to beat Mark Williams was of the highest class. And to be fair, his 6-1 loss to Ronnie at the Masters didn't reflect a much closer match.

Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to win 13-7 @ 10/1
Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to win 13-8 @ 10/1

Nevertheless, I don't see an upset or especially close match. Brecel may prove to be the type of open, attacking player whom O'Sullivan fares best against. Let's try a correct score combo, paying 9/2, on 13-7 and 13-8.

Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to hit 5 or More Centuries @ 13/2

Two bets from the #OddsOnThat list appeal. First, have a single on him to hit five centuries at the enhanced 13/2. Second take 11/8 about him beating the -4.5 Frame Handicap for the first leg of the daily double.

Daily double (pays £14.25 to a £3.00 stake)

Ronnie O'Sullivan to win the -4.5 Frame Handicap @ 11/8
Over 21.5 Frames in Allen/Jones @ Evens

Back the Daily Double @ 15/4

Mark Allen and Jak Jones also set out at 10am. The former was superb in the last round, thrashing Stuart Bingham, and seems to be back in the form that dominated the first half of the season. If forced to pick somebody from the bottom half of the draw right now, it would be Allen.

Don't rule out Jak Jones

That said, he cannot be labelled a certainty here or value at 1.32. Jones is a rapidly improving player who has already taken out Barry Hawkins, Ali Carter and Neil Robertson. All more or less in Allen's bracket and, historically at least, superior at this venue.

Back 5 or More Centuries in Allen/Jones @ 10/3

I think this one could go deep into the final session, and there is plenty of scope for big breaks. Allen is a ton-machine and Jones hit three against Robertson. Use Over 21.5 Frames for the second leg of the daily double and take the enhanced 10/3 about Five or More Centuries.

*Follow Paul on Twitter @paulmotty Paul Krishnamurty previews the first two quarter-finals...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>O'Sullivan odds-on to reach final</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Jak Jones could trouble Allen</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Back centuries in both</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>At rapidly shortening odds of 2.82, Ronnie O'Sullivan is now the resounding <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/snooker/market/1.198633774"><strong>tournament favourite</strong></a>, and become the first player to win eight world titles next Monday. The draw has opened up in his favour. To reach the final, he must beat a player whom he thrashed in their only two recent meetings, and then a qualifier.</p><p>That is meant with absolutely no disrespect, or to dismiss the chances of Luca Brecel, <strong>Anthony McGill</strong> or Si Jiahui. All are playing brilliantly and could trouble Ronnie. But anyone who has been watching snooker for the last 30 years must see the writing on the wall.</p><h2>Brecel's style should suit Ronnie</h2><p></p><p>Brecel is probably the most dangerous opponent of those three. He has already reached one major final. The standard he produced to beat Mark Williams was of the <strong>highest class</strong>. And to be fair, his 6-1 loss to Ronnie at the Masters didn't reflect a much closer match.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to win 13-7 @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/ronnie-osullivan-v-luca-brecel/32293015" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/1</a></div><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to win 13-8 @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/ronnie-osullivan-v-luca-brecel/32293015" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/1</a></div><p>Nevertheless, I don't see an upset or especially close match. Brecel may prove to be the type of open, attacking player whom O'Sullivan fares best against. Let's try a <strong>correct score combo</strong>, paying 9/2, on 13-7 and 13-8.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to hit 5 or More Centuries @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/ronnie-osullivan-v-luca-brecel/32293015" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">13/2</a></div><p>Two bets from the <strong>#OddsOnThat</strong> list appeal. First, have a single on him to hit five centuries at the enhanced 13/2. Second take 11/8 about him beating the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/ronnie-osullivan-v-luca-brecel/32293015"><strong>-4.5 Frame Handicap</strong></a> for the first leg of the <strong>daily double</strong>.</p><h2>Daily double (pays £14.25 to a £3.00 stake)</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/ronnie-osullivan-v-luca-brecel/32293015"><strong>Ronnie O'Sullivan to win the -4.5 Frame Handicap @ 11/8</strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/mark-allen-v-jak-jones/32293012"><strong>Over 21.5 Frames in Allen/Jones @ Evens</strong></a><br><br></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p></p> <a target="_blank" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Back the Daily Double @ 15/4</a></div><p>Mark Allen and Jak Jones also set out at 10am. The former was superb in the last round, thrashing Stuart Bingham, and seems to be back in the form that <strong>dominated the first half of the season</strong>. If forced to pick somebody from the bottom half of the draw right now, it would be Allen.</p><h2>Don't rule out Jak Jones</h2><p></p><p>That said, he cannot be labelled a certainty here or value at 1.32. Jones is a <strong>rapidly improving player</strong> who has already taken out Barry Hawkins, Ali Carter and Neil Robertson. All more or less in Allen's bracket and, historically at least, superior at this venue.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back 5 or More Centuries in Allen/Jones @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/snooker/world-championship/mark-allen-v-jak-jones/32293012" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/3</a></div><p>I think this one could go deep into the final session, and there is plenty of scope for <strong>big breaks</strong>. Allen is a ton-machine and Jones hit three against Robertson. Recommended bets

Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to Hit 5 or More Centuries 1u @ 13/2
Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to Win 13-7 1u @ 10/1
Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to Win 13-8 1u @ 10/1
Daily Double - 3 units at 15/4
Back Ronnie O'Sullivan to Win the -4.5 Frame Handicap @ 11/8
Back Over 21.5 Frames in Allen/Jones @ Evens
Back 5 or More Centuries in Allen/Jones 1.5u @ 10/3 