Paris Olympics 2024 Betting Tips: Back Team GB for a golden Tuesday

Alex Yee ( 11/10 2.11 ) will be hard to beat in Men's Triathlon

Women's 100m Backstroke will be a match race

Outsider Winnington can take open Men's 800m Freestyle

Team GB look rock solid in Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle

Yee can go one better in Paris Triathlon

Alex Yee is set to justify 11/102.11 favouritism and better the silver he won at Tokyo 2020. The gold medallist that day, Kristen Blummenfelt (13/27.50), has had time away from the Olympic discipline to target longer events and has shown little in the way of recent form to trouble Yee.

Yee, meanwhile, has won the only two World Cup events he has entered, beating Tokyo bronze medallist Hayden Wilde (11/43.75) in Calgary in a sprint finish. Yee is said to have had an excellent preparation and will be hard to beat.

Tuesday sees some cracking action in the pool

It's hard to see anyone denying one of Regan Smith (1/12.00) or Kayleigh McKeown (11/102.11) the gold in the Women's 100m Backstroke. Between them, they hold all 10 of the best times ever, having traded the world record between them for the last while.

Currently, Smith is just in the ascendancy - she broke the world record at the US Trials in June - but then McKeown is the more consistent swimmer and produces when it matters: she won the event in Tokyo, and won the World Championships last year, consigning Smith to second place. It's perhaps one to watch, rather than bet on, though.

Back Winnington for surprise win

One of the most open finals takes place on Tuesday evening, with the Men's 800m Freestyle seeing the top three in the market hard to separate: Robert Finke (11/53.20), Daniel Wiffen (23/103.30), and Samuel Short (5/23.50).

Of the trio, Short looks best. He was second in the World Championships last year as a 19-year-old, setting the fourth fastest time in history. He can be expected to beat Finke and this year's World Champion, Ireland's Wiffin.

The recommendation, though, is for Elijah Winnington. He was second behind Wiffin in Doha, and crucially beat Short at the Australian trials in April. His odds of 15/2 look generous.

4 x 200m = Gold for GB

Team GB can justify 4/71.57 favouritism in the Men's 4x200m Freestyle. Winners at Tokyo 2020 - a feat they backed up when back in Japan for the World Championships last year - and with four swimmers in the top 18 of the world this year at the distance, they should again be able to hold off USA (7/24.50).

