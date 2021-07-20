Olympics Football Tips: Spain and Brazil will enjoy wins

The men's Olympics football competition starts on Thursday morning, with the first of the group games taking place in Japan.

Typically an under-23 competition, the postponement of the Olympics from last year, has seen the age level extended to U-24, with a maximum of three overage players allowed. Spain are the favourites at 3.412/5, ahead of Brazil at 4.03/1 and France at 7.06/1.

Spain have called up Euro 2020 stars

Egypt 17.5 v Spain 1.241/4; The Draw 6.25/1

Thursday 20 July, 08:30

It's no surprise that Spain are favourites, considering that they have picked several players who featured in the Euro 2020 side that reached the semi-finals. This includes stars such as Pedri and Dani Olmo, who really shone on the big stage for Spain this summer. Back Spain to win half-time/full-time at 1.824/5.

Mexico can hold French

Mexico 4.47/2 v France 1.9310/11; The Draw 3.55/2

Thursday 20 July, 09:00

In contrast to Spain, the French have not even picked their best U21 players. This will not be as easy for them as the odds suggest, with this Mexico side having had to come through Olympic qualifying and playing a number of pre-tournament friendlies (P8 W6 D2) this year, while France qualified through the U21 European Championship back in 2019. Back the draw at 3.55/2.

South Korea have plenty of motivation

New Zealand 6.611/2 v South Korea 1.645/8; The Draw 3.613/5

Thursday 20 July, 09:00

A medal placing finish from South Korea, would probably see their players being made exempt from military service, which rather raises the stakes for them compared to most nations. They should win this one at 1.645/8.

Ivory Coast taking it seriously

Ivory Coast 1.814/5 v Saudi Arabia 4.84/1; The Draw 3.412/5

Thursday 20 July, 09:30

Ivory Coast have gone strong with their squad, with the likes of Eric Bailly and Franck Kessie having been called up. Saudi Arabia looked solid in recent friendlies with Mexico and Argentina, but Ivory Coast are decent value to just edge it at 1.814/5.

Australia in poor form

Argentina 1.574/7 v Australia 6.411/2; The Draw 4.03/1

Thursday 20 July, 11:30

Australia's recent results do not bode well for them, losing four friendlies over the past few weeks, which include defeats to New Zealand and the Republic of Ireland U21 side. Argentina have won two of their last three friendlies without conceding and are 2.47/5 to win to nil.

Hosts will get off to winning start

Japan 1.222/9 v South Africa 13.012/1; The Draw 5.69/2

Thursday 20 July, 12:00

The hosts have just enjoyed a confidence boosting friendly draw with Spain, while South Africa were beaten 3-0 by Egypt in a warmup game last week. Japan are 1.834/5 to win half-time/full-time.

Goals flow when Honduras play

Honduras 3.412/5 v Romania 2.3411/8; The Draw 3.02/1

Thursday 20 July, 12:00

Romania have suffered a number of withdrawals, while this Honduras side have played together more often, having come through Olympic qualifying and could cause problems. Back both teams to score at 2.01/1, which has landed in each of the last five games for Honduras.

Brazil will beat Germany again

Brazil 2.0621/20 v Germany 3.9; The Draw 3.412/5

Thursday 20 July, 12:30

Last up it's the pick of the games, as Brazil take on Germany. Brazil beat Germany in the final to win gold in 2016, but that was on home turf and the Selecao, accordingly picked an extremely strong squad. This squad isn't as star-studded, but should still beat Germany again, with the Brazil victory at 2.0621/20.

