Ultimate Guide to Fury v Usyk: Predictions, odds, stats and expert opinions

Is Fury v Usyk Happening?

The Fury v Usyk fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, is very much on. It was originally scheduled to take place on 17th February 2024, only for Tyson Fury to suffer a cut in training, which saw the fight postponed.

A new date was set and it's now almost time for the ring walks. The WBC heavyweight champion Fury will finally take on the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, with all four belts, plus The Ring title on the line.

Whoever wins will be crowned as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. The Fury v Usyk fight contract contains a two-way rematch clause, meaning that the loser can call for an immediate opportunity to avenge their defeat. That second fight is expected to take place later on in 2024.

Where is Fury v Usyk Being Held and Can I Get Fury v Usyk Tickets?

Fury v Usyk will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It is a stadium where the Saudi football team Al Hilal play their home matches. Boasting a 30,000 capacity, the Kingdom Arena has a retractable roof that can turn it into an indoor venue.

Since opening in 2023, it has been used to host three boxing events. Tyson Fury's fight with Francis Ngannou that took place in October 2023, while Anthony Joshua's fights against Otto Wallin and Ngannou, were also held at the stadium.

There are still plenty of Fury v Usyk tickets available from the official Kingdom Arena website, ranging from expensive ringside seats to cheaper options further back.

Fury v Usyk Date and What Time is Fury v Usyk

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will finally fight on Saturday, 18th May 2024.

TV coverage of the event starts at 17:00 GMT. The Fury v Usyk ring walks are not expected to commence before 23:00.

A criticism of the major boxing events that have been held in Riyadh have been the unpredictable start times for the main event. When Anthony Joshua fought Francis Ngannou in March, the British boxer did not emerge for his ring walk until 00:24. This time round the organisers are said to be determined that there should be an earlier start time for Fury v Usyk.

Fury v Usyk Undercard

Before the main event of Fury v Usyk, there is a stacked undercard to keep you entertained. This includes two world title fights, heavyweight clashes and some huge boxing names.

The cruiserweight world title fight between Jai Opetaia and Mairis Briedis is the main support, with the Fury v Usyk undercard as a whole, currently looks like this (odds have been added where available.)

How to Watch Fury v Usyk

For UK viewers, the Fury v Usyk fight will be a pay-per-view event.

Viewers have been given a choice of platforms, with DAZN, Sky Sports and TNT Sports all providing PPV coverage.

DAZN are charging a fee of £24.99 for new subscribers to watch the event, which includes a one-month membership. The charge for existing subscribers is £23.99.

Both Sky Sports and TNT Sports are charging £24.95.

Fury v Usyk and the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship

What makes Fury v Usyk such a highly-anticipated fight is that it will see an undisputed heavyweight champion crowned.

There are four major ruling bodies in boxing that award world championships. Tyson Fury holds the WBC heavyweight crown, while Oleksandr Usyk is the heavyweight title holder for the WBA, IBF and WBO.

Never before has one heavyweight fighter held all four championship belts at the same time. In addition, The Ring title - awarded to the boxer that The Ring magazine considers to be the best in their weight class - will also be on the line.

The last undisputed heavyweight champion was Lennox Lewis, between November 1999 and April 2000. Lewis held the WBA, WBC and IBF belts during that period. The WBO was a lesser-regarded title in those days, so a fighter only needed three belts to be regarded as an undisputed champion.

Undisputed Champions in the Four-Belt Era

There have only been eleven occasions in history in which a boxer has held all four world titles in a given weight class.

Oleksandr Usyk has already etched his name into the history books by achieving this feat at cruiserweight. Back in 2018, he beat the WBC champion Tony Bellew, to complete the set at the 200 pound mark.

If Usyk can repeat this achievement at heavyweight, then he will become only the third man to have held all four belts at two different weight classes. Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue are the other fighters to have achieved this.

Crawford is ranked as The Ring pound-for-pound number one boxer in the world, with Inoue at two and the former number one Usyk, now down at three. Victory for Usyk could see him once again be regarded as the greatest boxer on the planet, while a win for Fury, would surely see him re-enter the P4P top ten list for the first time since 2021.

Below is a list of the undisputed four-belt champions.

Boxer Division Date Bernard Hopkins Middleweight September 2004 Jermain Taylor Middleweight July 2005 Terence Crawford Light Welterweight August 2017 Oleksandr Usyk Cruiserweight July 2018 Josh Taylor Light Welterweight May 2021 Canelo Alvarez Super Middleweight November 2021 Jermell Charlo Light Middleweight May 2022 Devin Haney Lightweight June 2022 Naoya Inoue Bantamweight December 2022 Terence Crawford Welterweight July 2023 Naoya Inoue Super Bantamweight December 2023

Fury v Usyk Tale of the Tape

Here are the vital statistics to take note of when considering your Fury v Usyk betting options.

Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk 34 Wins 21 0 Lost 0 1 Draws 0 35 Total Bouts 21 24 KOs 14 69% KO% 67% 6ft 9" Height 6ft 3" 85" Reach 78" Orthodox Stance Southpaw 35 Age 36

Fury v Usyk Odds

The Fury v Usyk odds couldn't be any closer. Fury is priced at 10/111.91 to win and Usyk is exactly the same price, with the draw out at 16/117.00.

Our oddsmakers are expecting the judges to be involved in the result. You can back the fight to go the distance at 2/51.40, with an Usyk decision win at 8/52.60 and a Fury points victory at 2/13.00.

The price of a Fury stoppage win has been given the OddsBoost treatment, taking it from a 10/34.33 shot to 4/15.00. Usyk is out at 9/25.50 to claim a stoppage victory.

Amongst our #OddsOnThat offers are some tempting bets. You can back them being a knockdown in any of the first six rounds at 3/14.00. A knockdown in the latter stages, between rounds seven and twelve, is deemed more likely at 13/102.30. Two or more knockdowns in the fight is priced at 7/24.50.

Fury has got off the canvas to win on four occasions. You can back him to do so again at 7/18.00, while Usyk is 9/110.00 to be knocked down and win.

Comparing the Records of Fury and Usyk

Both fighters are unbeaten, but it is fair to say that Fury has been closer to defeat than Usyk during their respective professional careers.

Those with long enough memories will recall that Fury was extremely lucky to be awarded a controversial decision win against John McDermott in 2009, in what was the Gypsy King's eighth pro fight.

Fury has hit the canvas seven times. Neven Pajkic was the first man to knock him down, back in 2011, while his trilogy with Deontay Wilder saw Fury face the count on four occasions.

The most relevant knockdowns to this fight came just over ten years apart. In 2013, Fury was floored by Steve Cunningham, who like Usyk was a former cruiserweight champion. Cunningham landed a looping right hook in the second round which shocked the bigger man.

Then in 2023, the MMA fighter Francis Ngannou knocked Fury down in the third round of his boxing debut. Though Fury would win the fight by split decision, his reputation was damaged by his struggles against the Cameroonian. The ease with which Anthony Joshua then dealt with Ngannou, made Tyson's performance look even worse.

Fury backers will hope that this was simply a case of their man not preparing properly, for what he might have expected to be an easy night. To a lesser degree, Usyk might have experienced something similar in his last fight against Daniel Dubois in August 2023.

Usyk was knocked down in the fifth round, by what was deemed to be an illegal low blow. Given almost four minutes to recover, Usyk would later win the fight by a ninth round knockout. That was his first stoppage win since his heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon in 2019.

Fury will no doubt be targeting the body, having seen the damage done by Dubois. Krzysztof Glowacki also felled Usyk with a body shot in their 2016 cruiserweight world title fight, though that was ruled to be a trip.

Ultimately, no one has legitimately knocked down Usyk since his amateur days. Yet Fury is easily the biggest man that the Ukrainian has faced.

How are the Experts Calling Fury v Usyk?

Let's take a look at how some boxing legends and former opponents of Fury and Usyk, are expecting the fight to go.

Deontay Wilder: "I do think Usyk has more skill, but when it comes to the size and stuff I don't think he'll be able to compete with the size of Fury."

Anthony Joshua: "I've fought Usyk so I can only speak on what I've experienced with him. Phenomenal fighter. I would say he's gonna do a really good job. I've never fought Fury, so I can't speak on what it's like to face him. Only speaking on what I know, I have to say Usyk will be victorious."

Lennox Lewis: "It's difficult to beat a bigger guy, so I'll always say that the bigger guy has an advantage. Yeah, I think Tyson Fury on points."

Tony Bellew: "Oleksandr Usyk, points - 100%. He will leave Fury no option but to attack him, because he'll build up an early lead and Fury will be chasing a ghost."

Ricky Hatton: "Tyson's shown he has heart, he can body punch - which has been a vulnerable spot for Usyk - and he can go southpaw. He's got a great defence, and he can go to war with you and he's much bigger. I think he'll pull it out down the home straight."

Steve Cunningham: "If I had to put my money on it, I think Tyson Fury will be disqualified. That's my prediction, he's going to have to lean on Usyk."

Fury v Usyk Prediction

We've reached the final round and it's time to weigh up the evidence and make our Fury v Usyk prediction.

What makes this fight so interesting, is how difficult that is to do. There are many contrasting arguments as to how this clash will pan out.

Fury has the size advantage and unlike most big heavyweights, has great footwork, quick hands and excellent technical skills. That said, he looked awful against Ngannou and he will need to massively improve on that showing.

The Gypsy King has consistently shown his ability to bounce back from poor performances and recover from difficulties within fights. Yet history has shown that time eventually catches up with all boxers, especially those that have not always looked after themselves physically.

Usyk will need to evade Fury and not get drained by letting the bigger man use his weight advantage to lean on him. He also needs to win rounds while operating at distance, against an opponent with a sizeable reach advantage.

For all his skill, Usyk's stamina could be his greatest weapon against Fury. This was evident in his second victory against Joshua, when having survived a torrid ninth round, Usyk moved up a gear with an energetic response in the tenth, before dominating the final two rounds.

It is a fight that could go either way, but based on how Fury looked last time out, Usyk has to be favoured. It seems extremely unlikely that the unified champion will win by stoppage against a man who always finds a way to get back up, so backing Usyk by decision or technical decision at 8/52.60 seems the smart bet.

