Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron: Back KT for another hard-fought points win
Frank Monkhouse
18 May 2023
03:30 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/katie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-tips-back-kt-for-another-hard-fought-points-win-180523-746.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-18T15:54:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-18T16:26:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Katie Taylor aims to become a two-weight world champion, and Betfair's Frankie Monkhouse tells you how she'll do it... Katie Taylor is unbeaten in 22 fights Chantelle Cameron is unbeaten in 17 fights Five versions of the world title will be on the line Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron Saturday, 22:00 Live on DAZN Taylor's Irish dreams come true Irish sensation and the face of women's boxing Katie Taylor makes her long-awaited Irish debut this weekend, where she'll face Chantelle Cameron. The pair clash in a super lightweight title bout with no fewer than five versions of the world title on the line. The betting tells us to expect a competitive contest, meaning there's value if you're looking in the right places. With this being KT's homecoming bout, she'll enjoy strong and loyal support on Saturday at the 3Arena, Dublin. But will it be enough to drive the unbeaten fighter to another memorable win? Guess who's back It has been a long time since Taylor boxed in her homeland, too long in the opinion of her army of fans. But on Saturday, she returns in style for what is being billed as the toughest fight of her career. The 36-year-old hasn't fought as a professional in the Republic of Ireland, with most of her previous bouts in the United Kingdom or the United States. Team KT has been pushing for an Irish debut and finally got their wish. They couldn't have hoped for a better fight to mark the occasion, with Katie expected to be pushed hard. The fighting pride of Ireland will step into the ring with her professional CV showing an unblemished 22-fight record, with all but six of her wins coming on points. She has natural power, but a lowly 27% knockout average proves she prefers to rely on her natural skills and speed. Power is excellent for a boxer, but it can't compete with speed, determination, and hard work. The fact KT hasn't claimed a stoppage win since March 2019 gives us an idea of what to expect. In October last year, we saw Taylor beating Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley Arena London. That bout ended in another unanimous points decision win for Taylor, and supporters would be delighted with more of the same here. You can back Taylor to win at [1.61] on the Betfair Exchange or predict the method of victory. Taylor by KO/TKO is [10.5], or you can back the points victory which will be more popular at [1.73] on the Exchange. Back Katie Taylor to win on points @ 1.73 Il Capo is here to wreck the party Britain's Il Capo Cameron provides the opposition, and unlike some of Taylor's previous opponents, she too boasts an unbeaten record and is in town to cause an upset. The 32-year-old from Northampton will duck between the ropes in Dublin with 17-0-0 form, stopping eight of the previous gladiators placed before her. She's in great form and believes she's good enough to launch her career to the next level by beating Katie on her patch. Chantelle has already risen through the ranks to the summit of the super lightweight division. Still, Il Capo must defeat Taylor to be considered the best of the best and get the recognition she deserves. The result is far more critical than the performance, and this is a win-at-all-costs bout for both the visitor and her host. Cameron's last fight was in Dubai, which shows she holds no fears regarding traveling or boxing out of the away corner. Fancy Cameron to cause one of the biggest upsets female professional boxing has ever seen? If so, you're not alone, as Chantelle enters with solid support from her fans, pundits, and bettors. Fans of an upset can back Cameron to win at [3.0], or there's an interesting [2.9] for a points victory. The KO/TKO will bag you a useful [8.4]. Trust home advantage What a fight we have in store here, and with both warriors carrying unbeaten records, it's not just multiple world titles on the line. Both Taylor and Cameron are fighting for pride, and that will ensure Saturday's main event catches fire early. Eddie Hearn and his Matchroom Sports background team worked wonders to bring a big fight to Ireland for Taylor, and they wouldn't have put in all that effort to see her lose. KT is a major player in female boxing, is incredibly marketable, and will be remembered as one of the best Irish fighters ever. She'll be involved in a battle on Saturday, but the crowd should help drag her to another win on the scorecards. Expect a show of strength from the home fighter as she proves she's streets ahead of her competition in and around her division. Katie Taylor stands on the cusp of being a two-weight world champion The pair clash in a super lightweight title bout with no fewer than five versions of the world title on the line.</p><p>The betting tells us to expect a <strong>competitive contest</strong>, meaning there's value if you're looking in the right places. With this being KT's homecoming bout, she'll enjoy strong and loyal support on Saturday at the 3Arena, Dublin. But will it be enough to drive the unbeaten fighter to another memorable win?</p><h2>Guess who's back</h2><p></p><p>It has been a long time since Taylor boxed in her homeland, too long in the opinion of her army of fans. But on Saturday, she <strong>returns in style</strong> for what is being billed as the toughest fight of her career. The 36-year-old hasn't fought as a professional in the Republic of Ireland, with most of her previous bouts in the United Kingdom or the United States.</p><p>Team KT has been pushing for an Irish debut and finally got their wish. They couldn't have hoped for a better fight to mark the occasion, with Katie expected to be pushed hard.</p><p>The fighting pride of Ireland will step into the ring with her professional CV showing an unblemished <strong>22-fight record</strong>, with all but six of her wins coming on points. She has natural power, but a lowly 27% knockout average proves she prefers to rely on her natural skills and speed. Power is excellent for a boxer, but it can't compete with speed, determination, and hard work.</p><p>The fact KT hasn't claimed a stoppage win since March 2019 gives us an idea of what to expect.</p><p>In October last year, we saw Taylor beating Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at Wembley Arena London. That bout ended in another unanimous points decision win for Taylor, and supporters would be delighted with more of the same here.</p><p>You can <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/boxing/boxing-matches/katie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-betting-32179448">back Taylor to win at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/13"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.61</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/13</span></b> on the Betfair Exchange</a> or predict the method of victory. Taylor by KO/TKO is <b class="inline_odds" title="19/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">19/2</span></b>, or you can back the points victory which will be more popular at <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.73</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> on the Exchange.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Katie Taylor to win on points @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/boxing/market/1.214142536" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.73</a></div><h2>Il Capo is here to wreck the party</h2><p></p><p>Britain's Il Capo Cameron provides the opposition, and unlike some of Taylor's previous opponents, she too boasts an unbeaten record and is in town to cause an upset.</p><p>The 32-year-old from Northampton will duck between the ropes in Dublin with <strong>17-0-0 form</strong>, stopping eight of the previous gladiators placed before her. She's in great form and believes she's good enough to launch her career to the next level by beating Katie on her patch.</p><p>Chantelle has already risen through the ranks to the summit of the super lightweight division. Still, Il Capo must defeat Taylor to be considered the best of the best and get the recognition she deserves. The result is far more critical than the performance, and this is a <strong>win-at-all-costs</strong> bout for both the visitor and her host. Cameron's last fight was in Dubai, which shows she holds no fears regarding traveling or boxing out of the away corner.</p><p>Fancy Cameron to cause one of the biggest upsets female professional boxing has ever seen? If so, you're not alone, as Chantelle enters with solid support from her fans, pundits, and bettors. Fans of an upset can back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/boxing/boxing-matches/katie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-betting-32179448">Cameron to win at <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b></a>, or there's an interesting <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.9</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b> for a points victory. The KO/TKO will bag you a useful <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">8.4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b>.</p><h2>Trust home advantage</h2><p></p><p>What a fight we have in store here, and with both warriors carrying <strong>unbeaten records</strong>, it's not just multiple world titles on the line. Both Taylor and Cameron are fighting for pride, and that will ensure Saturday's main event catches fire early.</p><p>Eddie Hearn and his Matchroom Sports background team worked wonders to bring a big fight to Ireland for Taylor, and they wouldn't have put in all that effort to see her lose. KT is a major player in female boxing, is incredibly marketable, and will be remembered as one of the <strong>best Irish fighters ever</strong>.</p><p>She'll be involved in a battle on Saturday, but the crowd should help drag her to another <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/boxing/boxing-matches/katie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-betting-32179448">win on the scorecards</a>. href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Katie%20Taylor%20v%20Chantelle%20Cameron%3A%20Back%20KT%20for%20another%20hard-fought%20points%20win&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Fkatie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-tips-back-kt-for-another-hard-fought-points-win-180523-746.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Fkatie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-tips-back-kt-for-another-hard-fought-points-win-180523-746.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fboxing%2Fkatie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-tips-back-kt-for-another-hard-fought-points-win-180523-746.html" 