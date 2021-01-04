Boxing Tips: Look to the future while fights are suspended

BBBoC shock announcement

The British Boxing Board of Control announced it has suspended all fights scheduled to take place this month.

The move comes following a spike in coronavirus cases across the United Kingdom with most major cities locked down by governments. It is hoped contests will resume in February with the BBBoC scheduling a review meeting in the coming weeks.

Pretty Boy Kelly affected

In a statement released by the sport's governing body, the Boxing Board pinned their decision on an increase in COVID-19 cases across England and the rest of the UK and the effects that is already having on the NHS as well as the Boxing Medical Officers.

January is traditionally a slow month for the sport following a hectic festive period, so this move appears to have come at the best time possible for boxing fans but that doesn't make it any easier. The main fight affected by this suspension is Josh Kelly v David Avanesyan for the European title, a match-up that was scheduled to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Promoters Matchroom Sports confirmed the card has been postponed and a new fight date will be released as soon as possible. It's a blow for Pretty Boy Kelly who was favourite to extend his 10-0-1 professional record and climb the world welterweight rankings.

The 26-year-old from Sunderland is currently ranked third in the UK behind Kell Brook and Amir Khan and 24 in the world, a list topped by American duo Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford.

There are a few international bouts taking place in January, including Caleb Plant v Caleb Truax for the IBF super-middleweight world title. That clash goes ahead on Saturday 30 January and will be broadcast live in the UK.