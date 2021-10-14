Who will win Miami v Jacksonville? Dolphins favourites for Spurs stadium NFL clash

Miami Dolphins are the favourites to win their showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The two NFL teams come to London for their season week six fixture at a time when both are struggling and badly need a win if their to have any chance of reaching the postseason.

The Dolphins are on a run of four successive defeats after a 45-17 pummelling by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend.

For the Jaguars, things are even worse. They're 0-5 after losing to the Tennessee Titans - the Jags' 20th consecutive loss - and don't even mention the controversy surrounding coach Urban Meyer.

In spite of the teams' struggles, it will still be a great occasion at one of the world's most modern stadiums as fans who are more accustomed to seeing Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris in action can watch Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett (depending on the former's fitness) and Treveor Lawrence try to light up north London.

The market likes the look of the Dolphins to add to Meyer's misery and Miami are 9/10 even with the -3 handicap.

The total points line is set at 47.5 and, at the time of writing, the odds are 9/10 either way.

