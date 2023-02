Bet on TDs, total points, player specials and more

The Philadelphia Eagles will beat the Kansas City Chiefs in tonight's Super Bowl LVII, according to the game day odds on Betfair.

At the start of Super Bowl Sunday the Eagles are 5/6 while the Chiefs are evens.

The handicap is 1.5 points either way and the total points is set at 50.5. Last year's Super Bowl fell under that line as LA Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Eagles v Chiefs set to be fierce contest

There is not a lot in it, as you would expect for a game between the top seeds from their respective conferences, so it should be a thrilling contest.

The Eagles have blown away every team in their path in the postseason while the Chiefs were pushed close by the Cincinnati Bengals in the last round. Andy Reid's men came out 23-20 winners.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020 while the Eagles haven't got their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy since 2017.

For the Chiefs, so much depends on the fitness of their quarter-back Patrick Mahomes, who has been in scintillating form this season.

He has carried an ankle injury through the postseason. With two weeks since the conference round, however, Mike Carlson said on the NFL...Only Bettor podcast Super Bowl LVII special that he expected Mahomes to be fit and firing.

Mahomes v Hurts for MVP

The market says that the battle to the be Super Bowl MVP is a straight shootout between Mahomes and his opposite number, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. Both are 6/5.

There are prop bets galore on Betfair for the Super Bowl. The market can't split the teams when it comes to which will be first to convert a first down.

You can bet on how many touchdown scorers there will be in the game, with the line set at 5.5 and overs available to back at 6/4.

Then there are the novelty specials which cover pretty much every aspect of the big night you can think of and are great fun.