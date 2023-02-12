</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Super Bowl 2023 Odds: Eagles favoured over Chiefs</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/joe-dyer/">Joe Dyer</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-12">12 February 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Super Bowl 2023 Odds: Eagles favoured over Chiefs", "name": "Super Bowl 2023 Odds: Eagles favoured over Chiefs", "description": "Super Bowl Sunday is here so get the odds for Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles and find out about the range of markets on Betfair covering everything...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/super-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/super-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-12T10:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-12T10:01:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Super Bowl Sunday is here so get the odds for Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles and find out about the range of markets on Betfair covering everything from total points to the Gatorade... Eagles narrow favourites over Chiefs Jalen Hurts v Patrick Mahomes for MVP Bet on TDs, total points, player specials and more The Philadelphia Eagles will beat the Kansas City Chiefs in tonight's Super Bowl LVII, according to the game day odds on Betfair. At the start of Super Bowl Sunday the Eagles are 5/6 while the Chiefs are evens. The handicap is 1.5 points either way and the total points is set at 50.5. Last year's Super Bowl fell under that line as LA Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Eagles v Chiefs set to be fierce contest There is not a lot in it, as you would expect for a game between the top seeds from their respective conferences, so it should be a thrilling contest. The Eagles have blown away every team in their path in the postseason while the Chiefs were pushed close by the Cincinnati Bengals in the last round. Andy Reid's men came out 23-20 winners. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020 while the Eagles haven't got their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy since 2017. For the Chiefs, so much depends on the fitness of their quarter-back Patrick Mahomes, who has been in scintillating form this season. He has carried an ankle injury through the postseason. With two weeks since the conference round, however, Mike Carlson said on the NFL...Only Bettor podcast Super Bowl LVII special that he expected Mahomes to be fit and firing. Mahomes v Hurts for MVP The market says that the battle to the be Super Bowl MVP is a straight shootout between Mahomes and his opposite number, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. Both are 6/5. There are prop bets galore on Betfair for the Super Bowl. The market can't split the teams when it comes to which will be first to convert a first down. You can bet on how many touchdown scorers there will be in the game, with the line set at 5.5 and overs available to back at 6/4. Then there are the novelty specials which cover pretty much every aspect of the big night you can think of and are great fun.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Dallas%20Goedert%20Philadelphia%20Eagles.jpg", "height": 538, "width": 956 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Joe Dyer" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Dallas Goedert playing for the Philadelphia Eagles"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Dallas Goedert could be a key man for the Eagles against the Chiefs</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/betting/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-%40-philadelphia-eagles/e-32052129" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"US Sports UK","category_label":"Super Bowl Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/betting\/american-football\/nfl\/kansas-city-chiefs-%40-philadelphia-eagles\/e-32052129","entry_title":"Super Bowl 2023 Odds: Eagles favoured over Chiefs"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-%40-philadelphia-eagles/e-32052129">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Super%20Bowl%202023%20Odds%3A%20Eagles%20favoured%20over%20Chiefs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fsuper-bowl%2Fsuper-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fsuper-bowl%2Fsuper-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fsuper-bowl%2Fsuper-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fsuper-bowl%2Fsuper-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fsuper-bowl%2Fsuper-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html&text=Super%20Bowl%202023%20Odds%3A%20Eagles%20favoured%20over%20Chiefs" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Super Bowl Sunday is here so get the odds for Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles and find out about the range of markets on Betfair covering everything from total points to the Gatorade...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-philadelphia-eagles/32052129"><strong>Eagles narrow favourites over Chiefs</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl-player-specials/11379418/super-bowl-lvii-mvp/924.341372185"><strong>Jalen Hurts v Patrick Mahomes for MVP</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Bet on TDs, total points, player specials and more </strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><strong>The Philadelphia Eagles</strong> will beat the Kansas City Chiefs in tonight's Super Bowl LVII, according to the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-philadelphia-eagles/32052129">game day odds on Betfair</a>.</p><p>At the start of Super Bowl Sunday <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-philadelphia-eagles/32052129"><strong>the Eagles are 5/6 while the Chiefs are evens</strong></a>.</p><p>The <strong>handicap is 1.5 points</strong> either way and the <strong>total points is set at 50.5</strong>. Last year's Super Bowl fell under that line as LA Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.</p><h2>Eagles v Chiefs set to be fierce contest</h2><p></p><p>There is not a lot in it, as you would expect for a game between the top seeds from their respective conferences, so it should be a thrilling contest.</p><p>The Eagles have blown away every team in their path in the postseason while the Chiefs were pushed close by the Cincinnati Bengals in the last round. <strong>Andy Reid's men</strong> came out 23-20 winners.</p><p>The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020 while the Eagles haven't got their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy since 2017.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Super%20Bowl%202023%20helmets.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Super Bowl 2023 helmets.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/assets_c/2023/02/Super%20Bowl%202023%20helmets-thumb-640xauto-178140.600x338.jpg" width="640" height="360" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>For the Chiefs, so much depends on the fitness of their quarter-back Patrick Mahomes, who has been in scintillating form this season.</p><p>He has carried an ankle injury through the postseason. With two weeks since the conference round, however, Mike Carlson said on the <a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/03-podcast-3-nfl-v1"><strong>NFL...Only Bettor podcast Super Bowl LVII special</strong></a> that he expected Mahomes to be fit and firing.</p><h2>Mahomes v Hurts for MVP</h2><p></p><p>The market says that the battle to the be <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl-player-specials/11379418/super-bowl-lvii-mvp/924.341372185"><strong>Super Bowl MVP</strong></a> is a straight shootout between Mahomes and his opposite number, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl-player-specials/11379418/super-bowl-lvii-mvp/924.341372185">Both are 6/5</a>.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Patrick%20Mahomes%201280.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Patrick Mahomes 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/assets_c/2021/09/Patrick%20Mahomes%201280-thumb-640xauto-136703.600x338.jpg" width="640" height="360" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>There are <strong>prop bets galore</strong> on Betfair for the Super Bowl. The market can't split the teams when it comes to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/super-bowl-game-props/12187681/first-team-to-convert-a-first-down/924.344929444">which will be first to convert a first down</a>.</p><p>You can bet on how many touchdown scorers there will be in the game, with the line set at 5.5 and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/super-bowl-game-props/12187681/total-individual-td-scorers/924.345771010"><strong>overs available to back at 6/4</strong></a>.</p><p>Then there are the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/super-bowl-novelty-specials/12189621">novelty specials</a> which cover pretty much every aspect of the big night you can think of and are great fun.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/betting/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-%40-philadelphia-eagles/e-32052129" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"US Sports UK","category_label":"Super Bowl Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/betting\/american-football\/nfl\/kansas-city-chiefs-%40-philadelphia-eagles\/e-32052129","entry_title":"Super Bowl 2023 Odds: Eagles favoured over Chiefs"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-%40-philadelphia-eagles/e-32052129">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Super%20Bowl%202023%20Odds%3A%20Eagles%20favoured%20over%20Chiefs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fsuper-bowl%2Fsuper-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fsuper-bowl%2Fsuper-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fsuper-bowl%2Fsuper-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fsuper-bowl%2Fsuper-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fsuper-bowl%2Fsuper-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html&text=Super%20Bowl%202023%20Odds%3A%20Eagles%20favoured%20over%20Chiefs" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-play-offs-predictions-team-betting-previews-and-super-bowl-picks-120123-1063.html">NFL Play-Offs Predictions: Back a Bills v Niners Super Bowl match-up</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/SuperBowl_trophy.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/SuperBowl_trophy.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/super-bowl-betting-rams-favourites-to-beat-bengals-after-another-dramatic-weekend-310122-204.html">Super Bowl Betting: Rams favourites to beat Bengals after another dramatic weekend</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/assets_c/2021/09/Matt Stafford LA Rams 2 1280-thumb-640xauto-137786.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/assets_c/2021/09/Matt%20Stafford%20LA%20Rams%202%201280-thumb-640xauto-137786.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/who-will-win-the-super-bowl-2022-chiefs-favourites-after-rams-niners-and-bengals-wins-240122-204.html">Who will win Super Bowl 2022? Chiefs favourites after Rams, Niners and Bengals wins</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/images/Andy Reid.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/images/Andy%20Reid.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-lvii-special-bets-player-props-tips-110223-1063.html">Super Bowl LVII tips: The top 10 specials & prop bets for Chiefs v Eagles</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/SuperBowl_LVII.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/SuperBowl_LVII.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-lvii-tips-listen-to-nfl-only-bettor-special-090223-204.html">Super Bowl LVII Tips: Listen to the NFL...Only Bettor special</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/Super Bowl 2023 helmets.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/Super%20Bowl%202023%20helmets.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-lvii-betting-tips-mvp-odds-points-and-spreads-070223-1063.html">Super Bowl LVII tips: A complete Eagles squad can pip the Chiefs</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/SuperBowl_Arizona.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/SuperBowl_Arizona.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">More Super Bowl Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More US Sports</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/basketball/" class=" "> Basketball </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/basketball/nba-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> NBA Bet of the Day </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/mlb/" class=" "> MLB </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/ncaa/" class=" "> NCAA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/" class="active "> NFL </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/" class="active "> Super Bowl Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/us-sports-news/" class=" "> US Sports News </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1676214283" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
