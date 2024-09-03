Super Bowl Predictions: Can anyone stop the Chiefs making history?

Chiefs favourite to win historic three Super Bowls in a row

Burrow's Bengals the big danger if QB can stay fit

Packers the pick of the NFC thanks to Love

There's one big question to answer as the 2024 NFL season gets underway, and that's can anyone stop the Kansas City Chiefs from making history and winning the Super Bowl for the third year running?

Patrick Mahomes and his mob are favourites to complete that hat-trick, but the contenders are lining up behind them with the 49ers hoping to go one better, Lamar Jackson's Ravens out for revenge and Aaron Rodgers making his eagerly-awaited return from injury.

As always we can group the 32 sides into a few categories, there's the well-fancied favourites, the lively outsiders, dark horses and those no hopers that frankly are better aiming at next year's No.1 pick in the draft.

The Super Bowl favourites

Belichick and Brady couldn't do it but Reid and Mahomes are favourites to make it three in a row, and although you'd like to oppose them it's almost impossible. With so-so receivers, stinking defences and terrible offensive lines, Mahomes has still made the AFC Championship in every season as a starter and only two overtime defeats prevented a Super Bowl appearance every single year.

They've lost a little on defence from last year, but added speed at receiver with rookie Xavier Worthy, they'll win their division comfortably and last year proved they can go on the road and win in the play-offs. The three-peat awaits!

They could bring back all 11 starters on offence but only three teams have ever won a Super Bowl the season after losing the big game, and none of the last five Super Bowl losers have reached the finale 12 months later. This could also be their last chance with this current crop so although they'll go close again I can't see them going all the way.

Blowing a 17-point lead in the NFC title game cost Detroit a first ever Super Bowl appearance last season, and they'll again by a high-octane offence that should put up plenty of points. They've moved to address defensive issues which saw them give up far too many TDs last year - but their firepower means they're one of three teams I could see winning the NFC.

Derrick Henry joining MVP Lamar Jackson should make an explosive combination in Baltimore, already one of the best rushing teams in the league - but that home loss to KC will really sting and how they respond will be key. Offensive line has had an overhaul too so just a few too many question marks against them for me.

A roster still loaded with talent but head coach Nick Sirianni felt the strain last season as they capitulated down the stretch, somehow going from a 10-1 start to a 1-5 finish and play-off hammering. They've added Saquon Barkley to a star-studded offence but everything will depend on how much the players still trust in Sirianni.

Stefon Diggs may help CJ Stroud avoided the dreaded Sophomore Slump after he and DeMeco Ryans became just the third rookie head coach-QB combo to win a play-off game since 1950. They're a great team to watch and Stroud is a stud, but you just wonder if a bit more tape on him this season will help defences figure him out. They're still 10/111.91 favourites to win the AFC South though.

Joe Burrow could just be Patrick Mahomes' Kryptonite as the only man not named Tom Brady to beat him in the play-offs. In two full seasons Burrow's been fit - he's beaten the Chiefs at Arrowhead to make the Super Bowl then come agonisingly close to doing it again. Being the only team reasonably intact that knows what it feels like to beat the Chiefs is a huge plus, and Burrow's swagger is only matched by his ability - they could be KC's biggest threat if their star man stays fit after his wrist injury.

The lively outsiders

Winning 12 games three seasons running is phenomenal, but crashing out of the play-offs the way they have is just criminal. And I'm not sure they've learned their lesson either, so while MVP runner-up Dak Prescott could have another stellar regular season throwing TDs for fun, you just can't back them to go deep after so little play-off success.

A huge letdown last year, but Aaron Rodgers is back and looking good in the summer, but he is a 40-year-old coming off Achilles surgery who's not played a full game for 20 months. The Jets have a terrific squad and even an average Rodgers should steer them into the play-offs - but this is the Jets after all so something tells me the fairytale won't go as smoothly as some imagine.

Josh Allen is still brilliant but it looks a slight transition period in Buffalo and he can only do so much - even with a historic fourth straight season with 40 combined TDs he still couldn't get them past the Chiefs in the play-offs. Only KC have won more games over the last five seasons, but they only beat Miami on tiebreakers last year and with the Jets improving the AFC East will be a lot tougher prospect just when the Bills could suffer a slight drop-off.

Mick McDaniel's leading offence returns, and Tua, Tyreek and company should pile up the points again, but they were frozen out in Kansas City after losing their last two regular season games, and until they show they can grind out those tough wins at crunch time we'll remain unconvinced.

The NFC is a relatively open affair in general, but the 49ers, Lions and Packers look the pick. Jordan Love was stellar over the last couple of months and the league's youngest group of receivers gave San Fran a real game in the play-offs. That experience gives this young group a huge chance and although they've not got the big names of Philly or Dallas or the stats of Detroit, there's more of an upside to them. Matt LaFleur is also underrated as a head coach as well and that all added together gives them a great chance of making the Super Bowl as NFC champs.

The dark horses

The first team to start five different QBs in 40 years, injury-hit Cleveland still made the play-offs last year, and with that defence if they can get even some return from $230m-man Deshaun Watson this time they can be a real surprise force.

Kirk Cousins, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts - the Falcons have elite offensive talent and added a couple of defensive stand-outs in Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons. The NFC South isn't the best either so they're in the right spot to make a big leap.

We've all gone off the Rams but they won the Super Bowl just a couple of years ago, Matthew Stafford can still fire a ball and they've got Cooper Kupp back to partner Puka Nacua so they could easily remind us all of how good they can be.

A very popular 'dark horse', the Bears have built a star-studded offence around top pick Caleb Williams and many have them pegged as this year's Houston. It's a big ask though and 25/126.00 to win the Super Bowl is miles too short for a team just trying to piece everything together.

Purely down to Jom Harbaugh coming in, the Chargers are back in their usual dark horse slot - Justin Herbert is a genuine talent but Harbaugh will first look to toughen up a side that's had talent but not enough character of late.

Finishing 1-5 as Trevor Lawrence dealt with injury saw the Jags throw away a play-off spot, but they year before the came from 27-0 down to beat the Chargers and gave the Chiefs a fright at Arrowhead. Lawrence hasn't overly convinced but with a bumper new deal in the summer now's the time to show it.

Jonathan Taylor could challenge for rushing champion again and Anthony Richardson's a fantastic dual-threat QB, IF he can stay fit. They can push Houston for the division if Richardson can see out a full campaign, but that's something he's struggled with.

Baker Mayfield had a career year and the Bucs matched the Lions in Detroit all the way in their play-off meeting, and again this NFC South is up in the air so they probably should be getting a bit more respect.

Rookie QB Jayden Daniels could be better than Caleb Williams, and picked at second behind Chicago's new star gives him that chip on his shoulder to go out and prove himself. They've got a chance of making the play-offs if Dan Quinn also gets a tune out of his defence.

Better luck next year

Seattle Seahawks 50/1 51.00

Minnesota Vikings 66/1 67.00

Arizona Cardinals 66/1 67.00

Las Vegas Raiders 80/1 81.00

Tennessee Titans 125/1 126.00

New York Giants 125/1 126.00

Denver Broncos 150/1 151.00

Carlona Panathers 200/1 201.00

New England Patriots 200/1 201.00

Tough to make a case for many of the back markers. The Cardinals could be exciting with Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr and Gardner Minshew will make life interesting in Las Vegas. Minnesota and Seattle could upset a few people and challenge for a post-season berth but nobody seriouslt expects a deep run.

If the Jets show up then the AFC East will be a tough spot for the Patriots, while the Carolina Panthers will need much, much more out of Bryce Young and the Giants need a lot more out of Daniel Jones after they paid him and let Saquon Barkley go.

The Pats and Denver head the betting for worst regular season record and that seems about right.

Verdict

The Kansas City Chiefs just keep on passing tests and just because something's not been done before doesn't mean it can't - while going for history also ensures that no compacency comes into the camp. I also can't remember too many times when a defending champ has been such a popular pick among us pundits.

Having that aura helps, it's worth a field goal at least in a play-off game, but having Mahomes has more as he could just be the best QB of all time once he hangs up his boots.

The biggest threat to the Chiefs' three-peat comes from Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals. The only QB still playing who knows how to beat Mahomes in the play-offs won't be fazed if he has to go to Arrowhead again to do it.

His fitness is everything to this team but if he is fully over his wrist injury then Cincy have proved they can go all the way to the big dance - and proof is simething we're short of with a lot of teams.

The Green Bay Packers get the nod from the NFC side, which doesn't look to be as tuogh as the AFC but is relatively open. Head coach Matt LaFleur is a reason, so is Jordan Love and his fellow youngester recievers who have another year and a taste of the play-offs under their belts.