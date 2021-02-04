To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

NFL...Only Bettor: Super Bowl LV special show

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Travis Kelce holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy
Will it be two in a row for the Chiefs?

The Super Bowl is this Sunday and the NFL...Only Bettor podcast team have all angles and odds covered on the big game between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers in Tampa...

"As as it's the end of the season, the team also crown a season winning tipster and take a look at the all-important novelty bets that surround Sunday’s spectacular, including coin toss, colour of the Gatorade and of course, the always entertaining half time show."

Join Mike Carlson, John Balfe and Betfair's own Kieran O'Connor as they preview Sunday's Super Bowl LV.

It should be a cracking contest as 43-year-old Tom Brady and his Buccs battle the Kansas City Chiefs and their potential hall of fame quarter-back Patrick Mahomes.

It's the Super Bowl we all hoped for as old takes on new in the Buccaneers' own stadium.

Tom Brady 1280.jpg

The Chiefs 1.635/8 are the favourites on the Exchange but the Buccs 2.588/5 won't be cowed by that having already upset the odds to beat the Packers in the NFC Championship game two weeks ago.

On the Sportsbook the over/under Total Points line is set at 55.5 with both options 10/11.

The podcast team discuss both sides' strengths and weaknesses, how the game will be won and lost and the wonder of Brady.

Who will lift the Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday night? The team cover all aspects and in the end, all are agreed on who will win! They also recommend bets for the game that they think have a great chance of landing.

Mahomes Chiefs Super Bowl.jpg

As as it's the end of the season, the team also crown a season winning tipster and take a look at the all-important novelty bets that surround Sunday's spectacular, including coin toss, colour of the Gatorade and of course, the always entertaining half time show.

It's the biggest American sporting event of the year and the NFL...Only Bettor team have you covered.

NFL: Kansas City @ Tampa Bay (Moneyline)

Sunday 7 February, 11.30pm

