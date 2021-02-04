NFL...Only Bettor: Super Bowl LV special show

Join Mike Carlson, John Balfe and Betfair's own Kieran O'Connor as they preview Sunday's Super Bowl LV.

It should be a cracking contest as 43-year-old Tom Brady and his Buccs battle the Kansas City Chiefs and their potential hall of fame quarter-back Patrick Mahomes.

It's the Super Bowl we all hoped for as old takes on new in the Buccaneers' own stadium.

The Chiefs 1.635/8 are the favourites on the Exchange but the Buccs 2.588/5 won't be cowed by that having already upset the odds to beat the Packers in the NFC Championship game two weeks ago.

On the Sportsbook the over/under Total Points line is set at 55.5 with both options 10/11.

The podcast team discuss both sides' strengths and weaknesses, how the game will be won and lost and the wonder of Brady.

Who will lift the Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday night? The team cover all aspects and in the end, all are agreed on who will win! They also recommend bets for the game that they think have a great chance of landing.

As as it's the end of the season, the team also crown a season winning tipster and take a look at the all-important novelty bets that surround Sunday's spectacular, including coin toss, colour of the Gatorade and of course, the always entertaining half time show.

It's the biggest American sporting event of the year and the NFL...Only Bettor team have you covered.