There's a few teams who could upset the applecart this year but Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett quietly ended last season with three straight wins and some impressive displays.
The Steelers have one of the toughest divisions around but I think anyone can beat anyone in the AFC North and I don't see them as the 4/14.80 outsiders of four to win it.
Coach Mike Tomlin is a nailed-on Hall of Famer and Pickett has some great weapons to throw to and in the backfield, so I really like them as 5/42.24 shots just to make the playoffs.
Steelers to make the playoffs @ 5/42.24
And if you can get a play-off double then the New York Giants would be another team to add - as they're up against the Eagles and Cowboys in the NFC East but I can see them sneaking through again.
Brian Daboll has instilled a toughness in this squad and Daniel Jones can take another leap forward while Saquon Barkley runs on the franchise tag in a prove-it year.
And since they're playing behind the Eagles then they're another side worth backing in the wildcard markets, with a division win pretty unlikely.
Giants to be an NFC wildcard team @ 3/13.95
I always like an acca on some division winners and here's five I think can get the job done for us at decent prices to make a rather healthy five-fold.
Eagles 5/61.84 - It's a nice price for the Super Bowl runners-up who haven't changed a lot and will be desparate to get back to the big game.
Bills 11/102.08 - The Jets being fancied and Miami dumping them out of the playoffs means Josh Allen's bunch are odds-on. I think they come firing back this season with nobody talking anbout them as challengers in the summer.
49ers 8/151.52 - I like the Seahawks a lot and wouldn't be too shocked if they spring the upset, but San Fran are still in the Super Bowl window and look to finall have settled their QB mess.
Jaguars 4/71.56 - Another team I'm high on for the season due to Trevor Lawrence working with a QB whisperer like Doug Pederson and having talent around him.
Saints 6/52.16 - Not sure anyone's playing with a bigger chip on their shoulder than Derek Carr this season so expect fireworks in New Orleans.
Bills, Saints, Eagles, 49ers & Jaguars all to win their divisions @ 20/121.00
For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in CASH when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.