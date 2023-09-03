The Eagles are 3/1 to win the NFC Championship with the best roster and fewer question marks, with the San Francisco 49ers their nearest challengers at 7/24.40.
The Niners gave it a great shot last year considering their quarterback problems. If Brock Purdy can stay fit he needs to prove he is no flash in the pan, and after challenging the last few years despite their QB mess imagine what they can do with a regular starter?
You can never trust the Cowboys even with their talent, and head coach Mike McCarthy now calling plays only makes it more likely they'll find a way to shoot themselves in the foot.
Pick: 49ers to win the NFC 7/24.40
Dallas are 6/16.80 for the NFC title, they've got a top defence, solid offensive line and top tier QB in Dak Prescott so will be there or thereabouts - but need to show they won't find a way to beat themselves when the pressure's on.
With the NFC lighter in quality than the AFC, a few dark horses have more of a chance - Detroit will continue to improve, Minnesota will win games and watch out for the Saints too.
But the two I like are the Seattle Seahawks at 12/113.00 and New York Giants at 20/121.00 to be NFC champions.
Geno Smith had the Hawks ninth in points per game and total yards per game last year and they've drafted nicely to pep up both offense and defense - bringin back Bobby Wagner. They'll also have four pretty comfortable divisional games agains the Cards and Rams.
Brian Daboll won Coach of the Year with the Giants last year as they made the play-offs and although their schedule's much tougher this time around, they had a toughness about them last time that was impressive.
QB Daniel Jones has a new contract, a new tight end in Darren Waller and Saquon Barkley remains and will be running angry. This could go either way really but I Daboll gets them back to the play-offs at least.
Value Pick: Seahawks to win the NFC @ 12/113.00
The AFC was already loaded even before Aaron Rodgers join the Jets and they went about loading up to give him every chance at winning a second Super Bowl.
They're in a tough division with the Bills and Dolphins though so although many will be tempted at the 10/111.00 for them to win the AFC they're not quite big enough to take as value outsiders.
There's so much quality here, especially at the QB position, which is where it all boils down to - Tua Tagovailoa's health is a problem for Miami, while Josh Allen's play-off display against the Dolphins last season was a worry.
I think he'll get over that and 4/14.80 on the Bills to win the AFC is a pretty tempting price. It'll come down to the Chiefs/Bills/Bengals rivalry again and I'm backing one of them for the Super Bowl (more later), but for the AFC they're pretty short considering they've proven any one can beat the other on any given Sunday.
So at bigger prices....Lamar Jackson has the best set of weapons of his career so Baltimore will be a danger and even the 14/115.00 Jaguars gave the Chiefs all they could handle at Arrowhead - and Trevor Lawrence will only improve from more time learning from the excellent Doug Pederson.
Value Pick: Chargers to win the AFC @ 10/111.00
But our mid-range pick is the Los Angeles Chargers, who battered the Jags to lead 27-0 before somehow losing in the play-offs. They'll have players back from injury, have a new man calling the offensive plays and still have a team loaded with talent.
They're a bit like the Cowboys in finding ways to lose at times, and they've successive years of heartbreaking finishes, but if Justin Herbert and company can leanr those lessons they could upset a few of the bigger guns.
And a team I don't think you should ignore at the prices is the Pittsburgh Steelers coming in as 20/121.00 shots - mainly due to being in the super tough AFC North.
Further Hall of Fame coach Mike Tomlin is a genius though and I expect QB Kenny Pickett to make a big leap after a brilliant finish to last season - which went largely unnoticed as they were already out of the playoff picture.
Value Pick: Steelers to win the AFC @ 20/121.00
It's a tough one this year, all the favourites look to have improved while there's a host of teams coming up on the rails who could surprise a few people.
I really like the Chargers, Steelers and Jaguars this year, and if they were in the NFC they'd be a value pick, but having to take care of the Chiefs, Bengals and Bills still looks just beyond them.
And while the NFC looks easier I think whoever arrives from this titanic AFC struggle will win the Super Bowl. All three have cases, but I'm backing a rare reapeat winner in the Kansas City Chiefs.
Look, there's nothing between the top AFC dogs, but Mahomes could just be the best we've ever seen, is in his prime and cites Tom Brady's quest to win and win and win as a mtoivating factor.
Head coach Andy Reid is a magician, who averages almost 12 regular season wins a year in a decade with the Chiefs - who have win their division seven years straight.
They'll pile up the points as usual, but they've drafted well defensively too. They're just built for sustained success and they'll be desperate to go back-to-back. I think we're witnessing a dynasty in progress.
Pick: Chiefs to win the Super Bowl @ 6/16.80
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.