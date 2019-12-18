NBA Tips: Kemba the king for Boston

Graham too hot for Cavaliers

Charlotte Hornets @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Thursday 00:10 GMT

A battle of two Eastern Conference cellar dwellers as the 6-21 Cleveland Cavaliers host the 13-17 Charlotte Hornets who are led by surprise package Devonte' Graham. The 24-year-old is a breakout star, improving his numbers in every single statistic as he has usurped Terry Rozier as the outright leader on the team. Graham is averaging 24 points per game across his last seven appearances, including a career high 40 points against the Brooklyn Nets last Thursday.

Cleveland will attempt to counter Graham's ability with Kevin Love, a five time All-Star who has been the only real bright spot for the Cavs this term. Love is averaging a double-double per game so far this season as he remains the main focus of a poor Cleveland side.

The Cavaliers have been terrible in December, and have won just one of their last 10 games. Charlotte aren't exactly a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference, but they have the best player in this matchup and that will prove the difference tonight. Look for Graham to lead the Hornets to a win in Cleveland.

Shootout on the cards in Washington

Chicago Bulls @ Washington Wizards

Thursday 00:10 GMT

The Chicago Bulls' trip to the Washington Wizards is another game between two sides who are unlikely to be playing meaningful basketball later in the season but it should be an interesting matchup. The Bulls have been the better of the two teams but have been remarkably inconsistent. A surprise win over the Los Angeles Clippers at the weekend came a few days after they were beaten by the Golden State Warriors. However, if the likes of Zach LaVine and rookie guard Coby White can get hot then the Bulls will fancy their chances of getting a win.

LaVine has topped 30 points in three of his last four outings, and is the undoubted scoring leader of his team. I expect him to continue his good form and score at least 25 points tonight. The game could turn in to a shootout, as the Wizards have their own prolific scorer available in the form of forward Davis Bertans.

The Latvian three point specialist has become a staple part of the Washington offence and is enjoying the best season of his career, hitting an average of four shots per game from beyond the arc, Bertans is also a good bet to score well tonight.

Missing Doncic puts Mavs in trouble

Boston Celtics @ Dallas Mavericks

Thursday 02:40 GMT

The pick of tonight's games sees the Boston Celtics travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks in a game that sees the third seed in both the Eastern and Western Conferences face off. The Mavericks are without their star Luka Doncic, who is nursing an ankle injury, so will look for the likes of Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis to cover for them against a Boston side who have their fair share of stars.

Point Guard Kemba Walker has been outstanding of late, scoring freely while consistently finding teammates as the Celtics continue their measured style of offence. The Mavericks are a quality side, and will put up a fight, but I think Boston will have enough to earn their 18th win of the season.

