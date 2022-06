Numerous heavy favourites on day four



Iga Swiatek, as top seed, headlines the day four action and should in theory breeze past the lucky loser Lesley Kerkhove on Thursday. The market has priced it up as a virtual bye, and the draw could well open up so much that Swiatek doesn't have to play a considerably above-average grass courter until the quarter-finals. Only really the winner of the match between Bianca Andreescu and Elena Rybakina can prevent that from happening.

There are a number of other heavy favourites on Thursday as the perceived mismatches continue, with the aforementioned Badosa, as well as Petra Kvitova, Simona Halep and Cori Gauff among those who are expected to get the job done in round two with minimal fuss.

Andreescu with edge over Rybakina

Match of the day, in my view, looks to be that Andreescu versus Rybakina clash, with Andreescu being the marginal 1.794/5 favourite to progress to round three. In something of a contrast in styles, the strong serve of Rybakina matches up with the quality return game of Andreescu, and I'm surprise that Andreescu isn't shorter-priced for this.

Certainly, the Canadian, Andreescu, had a much more impressive run-up to Wimbledon, reaching the final of Bad Homburg but crucially only playing nine sets in the process, and got past Emina Bektas in round one dropping just four games.

Rybakina, conversely, didn't impress in the grass warm-up events and while first round opponent Coco Vandeweghe has historical pedigree on grass, she's not near her previous best levels and Rybakina only struggled past her.

Factor in Rybakina's struggles previously in Slams - she's made the quarter-finals just once in her career, I just think Andreescu has more upside here and greater evidence that she's playing at a higher level on grass currently.

Anisimova to continue her challenge

In other matches, I think that Alize Cornet, who picked up a winner for us in round one over Yulia Putintseva, should have too much for Claire Liu as a 1.558/15 favourite, while in the all-US match, I'd be very surprised if Amanda Anisimova was defeated by her countrywoman, Lauren Davis - in fact, Anisimova is one player who could easily come through Q2 to challenge Swiatek in the latter stages.

Tan back in action after shock Serena victory

It will also be fascinating to see how Harmony Tan can back up her shock win over Serena Williams on Tuesday night as she faces the Spaniard, Sara Sorribes Tormo. The market thinks that win was something of an outlier, making Sorribes Tormo the solid 1.412/5 favourite.