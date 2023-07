Swiatek performance a statement to the field

Kudermetova looking like a value favourite

Many good matches in prospect on day four

Boulter joins big names in progressing

The likes of Donna Vekic, Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Petra Kvitova progressed on Wednesday, as did tournament favourite Iga Swiatek. The Pole dropped just two games against the Spanish player, Sara Sorribes Tormo, and looks in ominous form at the start of the event.

Some big names were dumped out though on day three, including Karolina Pliskova and Maria Sakkari, while Brit Katie Boulter continued her good form with a win over Daria Saville which was interrupted by protesters. Credit to Boulter for resuming with composure quickly and making round two, where she has a very winnable match against Viktoriya Tomova.

Mertens justifiably favourite over Svitolina

There's some cracking matches on the Thursday card, and I'll go through a few here. Elise Mertens faces Elina Svitolina, and it's 28th seed Mertens who is the slight favourite to progress at a current 1.728/11. The Belgian has had a tough grass season so far, retiring against Karolina Pliskova in Eastbourne, but she did get the better of Viktoria Hruncakova in round one in straight sets.

Svitolina has been similarly hit and miss on grass in her limited outings this season, but did show signs of getting back to her previous best on clay in May. However, the Ukrainian actually has a losing record on grass in her career, and Mertens looks accurately priced as the favourite here.

Kudermetova the Thursday pick

Moving on, another superb match in prospect is Veronika Kudermetova against Marketa Vondrousova, and 12th seed Kudermetova has the market edge at 1.715/7.

Vondrousova won their meeting three months ago in Miami in straight sets, but was pre-match favourite that day, and Kudermetova's grass numbers over the last couple of years are good. Certainly these are in excess of what Vondrousova has managed on the surface in her career, and the Czech left-hander is another player who has a losing career record on grass.

With this in mind, and Kudermetova having a good build up to Wimbledon on grass, I think she represents some value here and is today's pick.

Big name clashes will influence outright market

In other matches, it will be fascinating to see if future superstar Mirra Andreeva can get the better of Barbora Krejcikova, while Caroline Garcia against Leylah Fernandez is another decent match on the card, as is Danielle Collins versus Belinda Bencic, plus Sloane Stephens against Donna Vekic. Following these, we should start to have more of an idea on who can be a contender for this title along with Swiatek.