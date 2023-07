Favourites ease through on Tuesday

Eubanks could test Medvedev

Alcaraz should end Rune's tournament

Djokovic extends Rublev's quarter-final run

The order of the day was 3-1 wins for the heavy pre-match favourites on Tuesday in the men's singles quarter-finals, with Novak Djokovic dropping the first set against Andrey Rublev, but eventually extending Rublev's unfortunate record to 0-8 in Grand Slam quarter-finals.

Jannik Sinner ended up easing past Roman Safiullin 2&2 in the last two sets, ending the journey of the biggest surprise package of the tournament.

Following these results, Djokovic is into 1.618/13 for the title, with Carlos Alcaraz at 4.67/2. Sinner, following his win, is 13.5, while Daniil Medvedev is slightly further back at 15.014/1.

Medvedev's price should shorten if he gets the better of the other surprise package at SW19, Chris Eubanks.

Eubanks needing to win key points and tiebreaks

This match gets the schedule underway at 1430 UK time on Wednesday, with Medvedev a big favourite, currently trading at 1.201/5 to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final. However, if this is uncharted territory for Medvedev, it's far more so for Eubanks, who had never reached round three of a Grand Slam prior to this event.

The duo actually met in slower conditions in Miami in March, with Medvedev getting past Eubanks 6-3 7-5, and being priced at 1.051/20 pre-match, so the market line here has taken into account the dramatic improvement of late by Eubanks, who is now nine unbeaten on grass after picking up the title in the Mallorca warm-up event as well.

Eubanks is now 5-0 in tiebreaks at Wimbledon, and 9-2 from Mallorca onwards, which does tell a story of how he's picked up these wins - he's evidently won a high proportion of key points and it's debatable as to whether he can continue to do so. This formula will be his best opportunity to get the better of Medvedev here, and if nerves don't get the better of Eubanks, and he serves well, could well test the number three seed more than the market anticipates.

Alcaraz should get past unconvincing Rune

Rounding off four quarter-finals with heavy pre-match favourites is Carlos Alcaraz, who actually is the biggest-priced favourite of the lot at 1.271/4 at the time of writing. The world number one faces Holger Rune, who has battled to get to this stage, also winning five tiebreaks to none in the tournament.

This included two in the previous round against Grigor Dimitrov, and a final set breaker against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in round three in a four-hour epic. While Alcaraz hasn't been dominant in his last three wins, his performance against the in-form Matteo Berrettini in round four was impressive, and if he had converted a higher proportion of his 16 break point chances, could have won a little easier.

Alcaraz has far better data across the last two seasons on grass, with a 3% edge on service points won, and almost 5% on return, and I'm still not a huge buyer of Ruud on grass. Alcaraz looks well-priced to progress to the semi-finals.