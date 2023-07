Underdogs capable of causing shocks on Monday

Rybakina needing to impact Haddad Maia serve

Alexandrova looking generously priced

Andreeva could give Keys a tough time

Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva get the Monday fourth round matches underway, and it's Keys who is a solid 1.444/9 favourite against the 16-year-old qualifier, who clearly looks like being the next big talent coming through on the WTA Tour.

Following two underdog wins in the last couple of rounds, Andreeva looks like getting better and better on grass which previously she'd had little experience on prior to this season. Pricing Andreeva up without much surface data is pretty tricky, but I suspect she may give Keys a tougher time than the market price indicates.

Haddad Maia's serve should keep Rybakina honest

Following this, Elena Rybakina takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia, with the Kazakh a shorter-priced favourite at 1.331/3. The defending champion impressed in the last round, demolishing Katie Boulter for the loss of just two games, with her strong serve being the foundation on her victory.

However, opponent Haddad Maia also possesses an effective serve, and grass data suggests again that this could be more close than many think. Indeed, Haddad Maia has won both their previous career matches (both this year), and in those matches, Rybakina was unable to make much of an impact on the Brazilian's serve with Haddad Maia holding almost 95% of the time.

Considering this, Haddad Maia getting a 4.5 game head start on the game handicap makes sense, with this line being around 1.705/7 based on general market pricing, which should settle on the Exchange prior to the match start on Monday afternoon.

Alexandrova with potential to shock Sabalenka

With something of a recurring theme developing, another match where the underdog should compete features Ekaterina Alexandrova against Aryna Sabalenka, with Sabalenka the 1.4740/85 favourite here.

The duo met last year on grass in the final of Hertogenbosch, which Alexandrova actually won 7-5 6-0, priced up at around 2.206/5, which is quite a different price to that which you can get about her on the Exchange currently. In fact, Alexandrova has better grass data than Sabalenka over the last couple of years, and with Sabalenka unconvincing on the surface so far this year, again a handicap spot or the outright upset for Alexandrova looks worthy of consideration.

Kvitova's form makes her favourite over Jabeur

Finally, the last match on Monday's schedule has Petra Kvitova as a slight 1.784/5 favourite against Ons Jabeur, with both players featuring in the next tier of players in the outright market after those in single-digit pricing. Whoever wins this should see their outright odds cut markedly.

Kvitova has been outstanding on grass this year, winning 16 of the 17 sets in which she has played, so the market sentiment seems pretty justified. She has more experience of winning big matches too, so it's tough to dispute this price even though Jabeur is clearly a very capable player on the surface as well.