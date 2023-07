Pre-match favourites dominate on day six

Tournament favourite Swiatek back in action

Azarenka favoured by the market against Svitolina

Boulter out as Rybakina shows her class

There are just 17 players left in the women's singles, with there being 15 already through to round four but Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva having their third round match delayed until Sunday afternoon. In Saturday's action, Brit Katie Boulter was no match for defending champion Elena Rybakina, while there was a cracking three-setter between Ons Jabeur and Bianca Andreescu, with Jabeur taking it via a single break in the decider. Pre-match favourites won all of the seven matches.

Swiatek and Pegula expected to ease to wins

Could there be more of the same on Sunday? Certainly, Iga Swiatek (against Belinda Bencic) and our back-to-lay outright selection Jessica Pegula (who meets Lesia Tsurenko) are anticipated to progress to the quarter-final, with both priced around the 1.201/5 to 1.251/4 mark to pick up their fourth win in the event this year.

Vondrousova showing more this year than Bouzkova

The other two clashes look a little more competitive, with Marketa Vondrousova priced up at 1.4840/85 on the Exchange against Marie Bouzková, who defeated Caroline Garcia in the third round, continuing Garcia's run of tournaments without three consecutive wins.

Both from the Czech Republic, Bouzkova is slightly the higher ranked but Vondrousova is renowned for having a high ceiling, which I think she's shown so far, particularly with her win over Veronika Kudermetova in mind. Vondrousova also impressed against Donna Vekic on Friday, making a mockery of Vekic's outright price which was less than half of hers, despite Vondrousova being the slight pre-match favourite.

We aren't dealing with the biggest sample size of grass data, but what I do have suggest Vondrousova is the better server slightly, and Bouzkova marginally the better returner, making the match likely to be quite evenly-matched based solely on the grass numbers.

However, Vondrousova has far better all-surface numbers this year, and it's that high ceiling in mind that I referred to. Running at almost 108% combined service/return points won this year so far, she's playing at a top 10 level for sure and considering this, I think the market might have a point in making Vondrousova the solid favourite here.

Azarenka with edge in former top-five clash

Finally, Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina meet in a former top-five clash, but with both having dropped down the rankings. Azarenka has won all five career meetings, although two were back in 2015, but Svitolina will need to overcome history if she is to make the quarter-finals.

Again, grass court numbers in recent years are thin on the ground, but Azarenka does have an advantage on those. Considering the duo look pretty evenly matched on all-surface data this year, it seems reasonable to make Azarenka the slight favourite, and the market agrees, with her price currently trading at 1.738/11.