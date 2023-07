Murray, Norrie and Broady all exit

Long match again in prospect for Tsitsipas

Zverev versus Berrettini the match of the day

Murray among British casualties on day five

Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev all progressed on a busy Friday schedule, as did Novak Djokovic in pretty impressive fashion against Stan Wawrinka as well. However, British interest in the men's tournament was ended with Andy Murray being defeated in five sets by Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Cam Norrie lost as a strong pre-match favourite against Chris Eubanks, and Liam Broady was edged by Denis Shapovalov.

Tsitsipas could fail to dominate again on Saturday

With the event back on track in terms of scheduling, there's eight third round matches on the Saturday card, with Alcaraz the shortest-priced favourite of the day. Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are both around the 1.251/4 mark, with Tsitsipas facing big-server destroyer Laslo Djere.

Could Djere pick up a third win in a week over a serve-oriented player? Tsitsipas has played 10 sets so far in the two matches he's won, and must be pretty fatigued - it could be a real test for the Greek man.

With this in mind, I'm pretty surprised to see Tsitsipas so short-priced. Out of form prior to Wimbledon, and likely fatigued too, I expect this to be pretty competitive. We should be able to get around 1.855/6 on Djere +5.5 games, which considering how serve-oriented this should be, looks a decent spot.

Zverev slight favourite for match of the day

Arguably the match of the day is Alexander Zverev against Matteo Berrettini, with Berrettini impressing greater than expectations so far after injury issues. A straight-set win over Alex De Minaur was not anticipated.

The duo are pretty evenly matched when looking at grass data over the last couple of years, and with both holding serve in excess of 90% of the time, this should be a match of few chances and whoever takes them should emerge victorious. Zverev is the 1.845/6 favourite, which probably is about right considering the disrupted build-up which Berrettini has had.

Tiafoe and Dimitrov tough to call

Finally, the other match which caught my eye is Frances Tiafoe versus Grigor Dimitrov. Tiafoe has the market edge at 1.855/6, and comes into the match in excellent form having won seven of his eight grass court matches so far this year - including a title in Stuttgart.

Dimitrov's grass season so far has been solid enough but has beaten those he should be beating and lost to those who he should be losing to, and over the last couple of years, the duo look pretty evenly matched. A tough one to call, and it should be a pretty high quality clash.