Murray versus Tsitsipas the highlight on day four

Fellow Brit Norrie also in action

Raonic underdog as comeback continues

Thiem ousted by Tsitsipas in final set epic

Gone from the men's draw on Wednesday were Borna Coric, Roberto Bautista-Agut, Sebastian Korda and sadly, Dominic Thiem, who was so unfortunate not to progress in a final set tiebreak against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The four-hour epic for Tsitsipas won't do him any favours in the second round, against Andy Murray.

Quite incredibly, there are still first-round games on the schedule, which is very strange given that Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are already into round three with second round wins yesterday. Also, our pick from yesterday, Quentin Halys, has also been shunted into the Thursday schedule.

Murray with market support for the key clash

As is always the case in the early round of Slam events, thee are continually a lot of heavy pre-match favourites. On Thursday this includes top seed Carlos Alcaraz, as well as Taylor Fritz and the other players highlighted yesterday. There's also a lot of British focus, with that Murray versus Tsitsipas clash arguably the tie of the round.

Murray is 1.715/7 to win, with at first glance that favourite status looking like something of a surprise given that he has only beaten weak opposition on grass this season. When Murray stepped up in level against Alex De Minaur, he got something of a shock. Tsitsipas is out of form, and coming off five sets (but split across two days) and I think that's influencing the market here. I can easily see another long match for the Greek man here, but wouldn't want to call the result.

Eubanks with puncher's chance against Norrie

Fellow Brit Cam Norrie is also a pre-match favourite to progress, and shorter-priced as well. He's 1.321/3 to give a knockout blow to Chris Eubanks, who has had a superb grass season culminating in a title in Mallorca last week.

If Eubanks isn't fatigued after a pretty long week in Spain plus four sets against Thiago Monteiro, I'd anticipate this being pretty tricky for Norrie. The American is very strong on serve, holding over 93% of his service games on grass on the main tour in the last two years, and Norrie will need to take the few chances which come his way if he wants to avoid being drawn into a long battle.

Raonic underdog to continue comeback

In other matches, Daniil Medvedev could be tested by the inconsistent but grass-loving Adrian Mannarino, while Milos Raonic continues his comeback to tour as he faces Tommy Paul. Raonic, who has been strong on grass over the years, got past Dennis Novak in four sets in round one and could well compete with Paul, who reached the final in Eastbourne last week. If Raonic's serve is working well, the 1.511/2 on Paul could look pretty short.