</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html&rfr=977218">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-top-goalscorer-odds-and-tips-harry-kane-4-1-without-haaland-030723-200.html">Premier League Top Goalscorer: Harry Kane 4/1 without Haaland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/monday-football-tips-back-an-elfsborg-win-in-112-treble-020723-1063.html">Monday Football Tips: Back an Elfsborg win in 11/2 treble</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-trophies-betting-odds-man-city-25-1-to-repeat-treble-010723-200.html">Premier League Trophies: Man City 25/1 to repeat last season's treble</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/daryl-carters-tips-headgear-and-rain-will-suit-varians-fox-at-hamilton-030723-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Headgear and rain will suit Varian's Fox at Hamilton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/coral-eclipse-ante-post-tips-tony-calvins-thoughts-on-all-six-contenders-030723-166.html">Coral Eclipse Ante-Post: Tony Calvin's thoughts on all six contenders</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-tips-two-can-take-centre-stage-at-windsor-for-62-1-multiple-030723-134.html">Daily Racing Tips: Two can take centre stage at Windsor for 62/1 multiple </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/john-deere-classic-2023-betting-preview-check-out-colonial-and-copperhead-for-clues-020723-167.html">John Deere Classic: Check out Colonial and Copperhead for clues </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/open-championship-2023-betting-fowler-backed-after-ending-four-year-drought-030723-200.html">Open Championship 2023 Betting: Fowler backed after ending four-year drought</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/made-in-himmerland-2023-betting-preview-look-to-austria-and-qatar-for-clues-020723-167.html">Made in HimmerLand: Look to Austria and Qatar for clues</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ashes-series-betting-tips-cowardly-aussies-tarnish-another-epic-030723-194.html">Ashes Series Betting Tips: Cowardly Aussies tarnish another epic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-second-test-day-five-in-play-tips-qiick-kill-for-aussies-010723-194.html">England v Australia Second Test Day Five In-play Tips: Quick kill for Aussies</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-second-ashes-test-day-four-in-play-tips-bazball-eats-itself-300623-194.html">England v Australia Second Ashes Test Day Four In-play Tips: Bazball eats itself</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html">Wimbledon Men's Singles Day 2 Tips: Cressy's strong serve to see off Djere</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-womens-singles-day-2-tips-veterans-maria-and-wickmayer-look-worth-following-030723-778.html">Wimbledon Womens Singles Day 2 Tips: Veterans Maria and Wickmayer look worth following</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-singles-day-1-tips-brit-evans-could-fall-at-first-hurdle-020723-778.html">Wimbledon Men's Singles Day 1 Tips: Brit Evans could fall at first hurdle</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Shock poll shows Labour ahead in Mid Bedfordshire</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/somerton-and-frome-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-backed-to-take-seat-of-disgraced-tory-290623-204.html">Somerton and Frome By-Election: Lib Dems backed to take seat of disgraced Tory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-three-to-back-from-9-1-to-27-1-to-succeed-sunak-140623-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Three to back from 9/1 to 27/1 to succeed Sunak</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-4-betting-tips-back-mark-cavendish-211-for-history-making-win-030723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 4: Back Mark Cavendish @ 21/1 for history-making win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-3-betting-tips-back-wout-van-aert-91-to-end-bad-luck-020723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 3: Back Wout van Aert @ 9/1 to end bad luck</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-2-betting-tips-back-mohoric-241-to-repeat-clasica-form-010723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 2: Back Mohoric @ 24/1 to repeat Clasica form</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Transfers Latest </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/The urn.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Ashes </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane foreground Maguire background 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Transfers Latest </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Wimbledon Men's Singles Day 2 Tips: Cressy's strong serve to see off Djere</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dan-weston/">Dan Weston</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-07-03">03 July 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Wimbledon Men's Singles Day 2 Tips: Cressy's strong serve to see off Djere", "name": "Wimbledon Men's Singles Day 2 Tips: Cressy's strong serve to see off Djere", "description": "First round action from Wimbledon continues on Tuesday with 32 first round matches from the top half of the draw. Dan Weston returns with his take on day tw...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-03T20:52:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-03T21:03:00+01:00", "articleBody": "First round action from Wimbledon continues on Tuesday with 32 first round matches from the top half of the draw. Dan Weston returns with his take on day two at SW19... Djokovic tested by Cachin Murray could set up Tsitsipas clash Cressy the value pick for Tuesday Djokovic continues to pick up market support Matches are still being played on Monday following earlier interruptions, and Novak Djokovic picked up a straight set win over the clay courter Pedro Cachin, although it's probably fair to say that he wasn't able to dominate his lowly opponent, winning just 55% of points in the match. Despite this, the Serb has shortened to [1.64] in the outright market, around 10 ticks shorter than before last Friday's draw. At the time of writing there have also been wins for the likes of Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud, while Felix Auger-Aliassime is in a battle against Michael Mmoh, towards the close of the third set with the duo already having played in excess of three hours. Whoever wins the match will be likely to struggle physically for the next round, where they will face the German qualifier Max Marterer. Alcaraz unlikely to be troubled by veteran Chardy The main challenger to Djokovic in the tournament winner market on the Exchange is Carlos Alcaraz, and the top seed gets his campaign started against the French veteran Jeremy Chardy. While Chardy has been a solid grass courter in his career, he's played just five matches on tour since September 2021. It would be a real shock if Chardy even took a set from Alcaraz on Tuesday. Murray and Tsitsipas favourites to set up round two clash Joining Alcaraz in action are other big names, including Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas plus Andy Murray. A further British player in round two is assured with Murray facing Ryan Peniston, and the former champion is a huge favourite to progress to a potential clash with Tsitsipas in round two. Tsitsipas will need to get past Dominic Thiem in round one, which even considering the Greek man's struggles of late shouldn't be a major issue given the Austrian's decline, while the all-Italian clash between Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego looks a fascinating clash. Berrettini would be up there in the outright market if fit and playing well, having shown a high ceiling on grass previously, but that level isn't a given here which is why Sonego is the [1.56] favourite against his countryman. Cressy's serve a big weapon on grass With a lot of the usual round one mismatches, there's a tough card on Tuesday in terms of picking up some pre-match value. I would have liked Botic van de Zandschulp against Zhizhen Zhang, but the Dutchman has now lost six in a row since he reached the Munich final in April, although he showed a pretty decent level on grass last season reaching the semi-finals of Queen's Club and the fourth round here. Maxime Cressy looks a decent enough spot though against Laslo Djere, with the American's big serve likely to be strong on grass. Last season, Cressy reached the final of Eastbourne, and picked up the title in Newport, beating a number of good players on grass in both events. Conversely, Djere has picked up just five career wins on grass in 16 main tour matches, and has struggled on return in those, winning just 32% of return points. That is unlikely to put any pressure on the serve of Cressy, who should pick up plenty of free points. Cressy at [1.75] is today's pick.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Maxime Cressy Eastbourne 2022.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Maxime Cressy Eastbourne 2022.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Maxime Cressy Eastbourne 2022.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Dan Weston", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dan_weston" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Maxime Cressy Eastbourne 2022.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Maxime Cressy Eastbourne 2022.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Maxime Cressy Eastbourne 2022.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Maxime Cressy Eastbourne 2022.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="American Tennis Player Maxime Cressy"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Maxime Cressy's serve should see him through against Laslo Djere...</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977218">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-wimbledon-2023/cressy-v-djere-betting-32456937" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-wimbledon-2023/cressy-v-djere-betting-32456937">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Wimbledon%20Men%27s%20Singles%20Day%202%20Tips%3A%20Cressy%27s%20strong%20serve%20to%20see%20off%20Djere&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html&text=Wimbledon%20Men%27s%20Singles%20Day%202%20Tips%3A%20Cressy%27s%20strong%20serve%20to%20see%20off%20Djere" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>First round action from Wimbledon continues on Tuesday with 32 first round matches from the top half of the draw. Dan Weston returns with his take on day two at SW19...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Djokovic tested by Cachin</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Murray could set up Tsitsipas clash</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Cressy the value pick for Tuesday</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><strong><h2>Djokovic continues to pick up market support</h2></strong></p><p>Matches are still being played on Monday following earlier interruptions, and <strong>Novak Djokovic</strong> picked up a straight set win over the clay courter Pedro Cachin, although it's probably fair to say that he wasn't able to dominate his lowly opponent, winning just 55% of points in the match. Despite this, the Serb has shortened to <b class="inline_odds" title="5/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.64</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/8</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/tennis/market/1.200957111">outright market</a>, around 10 ticks shorter than before last Friday's draw.</p><p>At the time of writing there have also been wins for the likes of Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud, while Felix Auger-Aliassime is in a battle against Michael Mmoh, towards the close of the third set with the duo already having played in excess of three hours. Whoever wins the match will be likely to <strong>struggle physically</strong> for the next round, where they will face the German qualifier Max Marterer.</p><p><strong><h2>Alcaraz unlikely to be troubled by veteran Chardy</h2></strong></p><p>The main challenger to Djokovic in the tournament winner market on the Exchange is <strong>Carlos Alcaraz</strong>, and the top seed gets his campaign started against the French veteran Jeremy Chardy. While Chardy has been a solid grass courter in his career, he's played just five matches on tour since September 2021. It would be a real shock if Chardy even took a set from Alcaraz on Tuesday.</p><p><strong><h2>Murray and Tsitsipas favourites to set up round two clash</h2></strong></p><p>Joining Alcaraz in action are other big names, including Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, <strong>Stefanos Tsitsipas</strong> plus <strong>Andy Murray</strong>. A further British player in round two is assured with Murray facing Ryan Peniston, and the former champion is a huge favourite to progress to a potential clash with Tsitsipas in round two.</p><p>Tsitsipas will need to get past Dominic Thiem in round one, which even considering the Greek man's struggles of late shouldn't be a <strong>major issue</strong> given the Austrian's decline, while the all-Italian clash between Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego looks a fascinating clash. Berrettini would be up there in the outright market if fit and playing well, having shown a high ceiling on grass previously, but that level isn't a given here which is why Sonego is the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-wimbledon-2023/berrettini-v-sonego-betting-32456266"><b class="inline_odds" title="4/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.56</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/7</span></b></a> favourite against his countryman.</p><p><strong><h2>Cressy's serve a big weapon on grass</h2></strong></p><p>With a lot of the usual round one mismatches, there's a tough card on Tuesday in terms of picking up some pre-match value. I would have liked Botic van de Zandschulp against Zhizhen Zhang, but the Dutchman has now lost <strong>six in a row</strong> since he reached the Munich final in April, although he showed a pretty decent level on grass last season reaching the semi-finals of Queen's Club and the fourth round here. </p><p><strong>Maxime Cressy</strong> looks a decent enough spot though against Laslo Djere, with the American's big serve likely to be strong on grass. Last season, Cressy reached the final of Eastbourne, and picked up the title in Newport, beating a number of good players on grass in both events.</p><p>Conversely, Djere has picked up just five career wins on grass in 16 main tour matches, and has struggled on return in those, winning just 32% of return points. That is unlikely to put any pressure on the serve of Cressy, who should pick up plenty of <strong>free points</strong>. Cressy at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-wimbledon-2023/cressy-v-djere-betting-32456937"><b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.75</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b></a> is today's pick.</p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-wimbledon-2023/cressy-v-djere-betting-32456937">Back Maxime Cressy at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BET £5 ON TENNIS ACCAS ON WIMBLEDON GET £5 FREE BET ON TENNIS ACCAS</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>Bet £5 on tennis accas on Wimbledon, min odds of 1.5. After the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £5 free bet. Available on days 1-7. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5WIMB030723">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977218">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-wimbledon-2023/cressy-v-djere-betting-32456937" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/tennis/men-s-wimbledon-2023/cressy-v-djere-betting-32456937">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Wimbledon%20Men%27s%20Singles%20Day%202%20Tips%3A%20Cressy%27s%20strong%20serve%20to%20see%20off%20Djere&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Fwimbledon%2Fwimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html&text=Wimbledon%20Men%27s%20Singles%20Day%202%20Tips%3A%20Cressy%27s%20strong%20serve%20to%20see%20off%20Djere" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-betting-new-mens-champion-11-10-in-specials-markets-300623-204.html">Wimbledon 2023: New men's champion 11/10 in specials markets</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/WIMBLEDON MEN'S SINGLES TROPHY.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/WIMBLEDON%20MEN%27S%20SINGLES%20TROPHY.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-betting-tips-how-to-enjoy-a-profitable-fortnight-on-the-betfair-exchange-300623-696.html">Wimbledon Betting: How to enjoy a profitable fortnight on the Betfair Exchange</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/djokovicwimbledonfinal2019wide.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/djokovicwimbledonfinal2019wide.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-form-guide-for-the-womens-singles-250623-779.html">Wimbledon 2023: Form guide for this year's women's singles</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/WIMBLEDON ladies final 2023 2.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/WIMBLEDON%20ladies%20final%202023%202.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/john-deere-classic-2023-players-form-guide-290623-779.html">John Deere Classic 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/coral-eclipse-ante-post-tips-tony-calvins-thoughts-on-all-six-contenders-030723-166.html">Coral Eclipse Ante-Post: Tony Calvin's thoughts on all six contenders</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-top-goalscorer-odds-and-tips-harry-kane-4-1-without-haaland-030723-200.html">Premier League Top Goalscorer: Harry Kane 4/1 without Haaland</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ashes-series-betting-tips-cowardly-aussies-tarnish-another-epic-030723-194.html">Ashes Series Betting Tips: Cowardly Aussies tarnish another epic</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/monday-football-tips-back-an-elfsborg-win-in-112-treble-020723-1063.html">Monday Football Tips: Back an Elfsborg win in 11/2 treble</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">More Wimbledon</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Tennis</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/">Tennis Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/mens-draw/">Wimbledon Men's Draw</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/womens-draw/">Wimbledon Women's Draw</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-betting-masterclass/">Tennis Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/john-deere-classic-2023-players-form-guide-290623-779.html">John Deere Classic 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/coral-eclipse-ante-post-tips-tony-calvins-thoughts-on-all-six-contenders-030723-166.html">Coral Eclipse Ante-Post: Tony Calvin's thoughts on all six contenders</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-top-goalscorer-odds-and-tips-harry-kane-4-1-without-haaland-030723-200.html">Premier League Top Goalscorer: Harry Kane 4/1 without Haaland</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ashes-series-betting-tips-cowardly-aussies-tarnish-another-epic-030723-194.html">Ashes Series Betting Tips: Cowardly Aussies tarnish another epic</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/monday-football-tips-back-an-elfsborg-win-in-112-treble-020723-1063.html">Monday Football Tips: Back an Elfsborg win in 11/2 treble</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1688417083" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Most read stories
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
John Deere Classic 2023: Course and current form stats
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Coral Eclipse Ante-Post: Tony Calvin's thoughts on all six contenders
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Top Goalscorer: Harry Kane 4/1 without Haaland
Cricket Betting Tips
Ashes Series Betting Tips: Cowardly Aussies tarnish another epic
Football Betting Tips
Monday Football Tips: Back an Elfsborg win in 11/2 treble
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Tennis
Wimbledon
Wimbledon Men's Singles Day 2 Tips: Cressy's strong serve to see off Djere
The Ashes
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket