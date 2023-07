Djokovic tested by Cachin

Murray could set up Tsitsipas clash

Cressy the value pick for Tuesday

Djokovic continues to pick up market support

Matches are still being played on Monday following earlier interruptions, and Novak Djokovic picked up a straight set win over the clay courter Pedro Cachin, although it's probably fair to say that he wasn't able to dominate his lowly opponent, winning just 55% of points in the match. Despite this, the Serb has shortened to 1.645/8 in the outright market, around 10 ticks shorter than before last Friday's draw.

At the time of writing there have also been wins for the likes of Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud, while Felix Auger-Aliassime is in a battle against Michael Mmoh, towards the close of the third set with the duo already having played in excess of three hours. Whoever wins the match will be likely to struggle physically for the next round, where they will face the German qualifier Max Marterer.

Alcaraz unlikely to be troubled by veteran Chardy

The main challenger to Djokovic in the tournament winner market on the Exchange is Carlos Alcaraz, and the top seed gets his campaign started against the French veteran Jeremy Chardy. While Chardy has been a solid grass courter in his career, he's played just five matches on tour since September 2021. It would be a real shock if Chardy even took a set from Alcaraz on Tuesday.

Murray and Tsitsipas favourites to set up round two clash

Joining Alcaraz in action are other big names, including Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas plus Andy Murray. A further British player in round two is assured with Murray facing Ryan Peniston, and the former champion is a huge favourite to progress to a potential clash with Tsitsipas in round two.

Tsitsipas will need to get past Dominic Thiem in round one, which even considering the Greek man's struggles of late shouldn't be a major issue given the Austrian's decline, while the all-Italian clash between Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego looks a fascinating clash. Berrettini would be up there in the outright market if fit and playing well, having shown a high ceiling on grass previously, but that level isn't a given here which is why Sonego is the 1.564/7 favourite against his countryman.

Cressy's serve a big weapon on grass

With a lot of the usual round one mismatches, there's a tough card on Tuesday in terms of picking up some pre-match value. I would have liked Botic van de Zandschulp against Zhizhen Zhang, but the Dutchman has now lost six in a row since he reached the Munich final in April, although he showed a pretty decent level on grass last season reaching the semi-finals of Queen's Club and the fourth round here.

Maxime Cressy looks a decent enough spot though against Laslo Djere, with the American's big serve likely to be strong on grass. Last season, Cressy reached the final of Eastbourne, and picked up the title in Newport, beating a number of good players on grass in both events.

Conversely, Djere has picked up just five career wins on grass in 16 main tour matches, and has struggled on return in those, winning just 32% of return points. That is unlikely to put any pressure on the serve of Cressy, who should pick up plenty of free points. Cressy at 1.758/11 is today's pick.