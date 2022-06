After a rainy start to Wimbledon 2022 we're all set for a dry day on Tuesday, with the bottom half of the men's draw in action on day two.

I'm not too sure what's happening with Denis Shapovalov at the moment, but he doesn't look at all settled on the tennis court and the frustration of whatever it is that's bothering him has been boiling over lately.

He's been angry on court a lot of late and once again in Majorca I watched him melting down after a perceived injustice sent him over the edge.

Serving at 1-2, 30-30, against Benjamin Bonzi, Shapo thought he'd hit an ace, but the automatic system ruled it to be a fault, so an incensed Shapovalov took issue with the umpire.

One bad bounce later led to a shank and 30-40 and then he whacked one long and didn't win another game in that match.

And it's been this way for a while with the Canadian, so I think he's vulnerable against the capable Arthur Rinderknech, who's been in good form after coming back from a wrist injury.

The Frenchman holds serve 84% of the time on grass and has beaten Shapovalov before - on hard courts in Doha earlier this season when Shapo had one of his bad serving days - so he won't be at all fazed by this match-up.

Indeed, Rinderknech won 80% of his second serve points that day in Doha and had 10 break point chances in two sets, so the Frenchman should fancy his chances here.

Shapo was a semi finalist at Queen's and Wimbledon last year, but since beating a limping Rafa Nadal in Rome he hasn't won a match and he's only broken serve 11% of the time this grass swing (held only 80% of the time).

I get the feeling that this one will go long and I'd be very surprised if Shapo were to win it 3-0, so Rinderknech +1.5 sets at 2.1011/10 looks the bet here for the first leg of today's daily double.

Draper short in price against Bergs

There are several candidates for leg two and it seems to me that several of the British players that did well in the lead-up to Wimbledon are being priced a little too short now and Jack Draper is one.

The young Brit has had a great season and one of his Challenger titles came in a win over Zizou Bergs, but there wasn't a lot in it and now Bergs is coming off a Challenger title of his own - on grass in Ilkley.

Bergs won Ilkley as a qualifier, beating the likes of Jack Sock, Alexei Popyrin and Andreas Seppi to win that title and then he went to Hurlingham and took down Casper Ruud in straight sets, so he's got a real feel for the grass right now.

Both men have held serve 87% of the time this grass swing at all levels and I'd expect a tight match between these two very good young players.

Draper will have to play really well to win this comfortably and 2.1011/10 about Bergs +1.5 sets looks the bet in this match.

Nishioka and Cressy decent value underdog options

Day two doesn't look quite as appealing for underdog backers as day one, but Maxime Cressy and Yoshihito Nishioka could hold some sort of value.

Nishioka beat John Isner in round one here a year ago and he's on my mental list as a player that tends to show his best tennis at majors, so Emil Ruusuvuori looks rather short in price at 1.141/7 to beat him.

The last time that this pair met was on clay in Munich when Ruusuvuori was a 1.558/15 chance and Nishioka fell over before coming back to lose a tight one 7-6, 7-5.

Before that Nishioka also had bad luck against Ruusuvuori when he retired on indoor hard in Marseille in 2021 and the Finn was a 1.768/11 shot that day, so Ruusuvuori's price today looks short and may be to do with fitness - again.

Nishioka had some sort of flu-like virus that saw him withdraw from Eastbourne qualies, but I recall in Eastbourne last year Nishi was also lacklustre (lost in straight sets to Seppi) and then he beat Isner as a 5.85/1 shot the next week.

If he's fit this looks a poor price about Ruusuvuori, who is very up and down and has never won a match at a major in straight sets in 12 attempts.

Cressy has obvious claims of at least frustrating Felix Auger-Aliassime, who's a regular struggler in the early rounds of majors.

FAA has played 12 round one matches at slams now and won only two in straight sets and assuming that Cressy is fit after his efforts in Eastbourne (had MTOs in the semis and the final) a tight match looks likely.

I'm not sure Cressy will be fit though and that puts me off the overs and on to the 7-6 score in set one, with both men holding serve 93% of the time this season on grass and playing 0.50 (FAA) and 0.44 (Cressy) tie breaks per set.

Cressy winning set one 7-6 is a 7.06/1 chance and that looks a reasonable option in that match.

So, today's double (which you could use in the 'Bet £5 on tennis accas and get a free £5 bet' promotion is: Rinderknech +1.5 sets and Bergs +1.5 sets at 4.41.