Novak Djokovic may not be enjoying the greatest season of his career, so far, but he remains the firm favourite at 1.9520/21 on the Betfair Exchange these next two weeks.

As the 35-year-old Serb prepares to travel to London to defend his Wimbledon title, his chances of making it four victories in a row appears to be extremely good.

With the newly-installed world No 1 Russian Daniil Medvedev unable to take part, and the No 2 Alexander Zverev missing through injury, it's difficult to find too many credible challengers to Djokovic's crown.

Even Rafa Nadal, who has opened 2022 brilliantly by winning two Grand Slam events, is struggling with a foot injury.

The Spaniard recently hinted that this latest injury setback could lead to his retirement from the sport - and imminently at that - although the 36-year-old is expected to take his place among the entries at SW19.

The list of Wimbledon absentees also includes Andrey Rublev who is another top-level Russian banned from competing on the All England Club's hallowed green turf.

Djokovic, himself, has hardly had a season to remember up to this point. Not allowed to compete in Melbourne because of Australia's rules concerning Covid, he was also denied entry into the two prestigious American hard court events at Indian Wells and Miami during spring.

This meant he'd only been able to play one tournament - and three competitive matches - ahead of the European clay court season which began in April.

He managed to win the Masters Series event in Rome before losing in four sets to Rafa Nadal at the quarter-final stage of the French Open.

And he's now here in England, having experienced an unusual first six months of 2022.

That said, his rivals appear thin on the ground as he looks forward to walking onto Centre Court next Monday.

Latest betting for the Wimbledon men's singles

So here's a quick rundown of those hoping to get their hands on the men's singles trophy in early July:

Felix Auger-Aliassime: The Canadian has quietly made his way up the World Ranking and, at the age of 21, is ready to challenge for a maiden Grand Slam title. Was a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon last year.

Matteo Berrettini: Runner-up 12 months ago and has the perfect big-serving game for Wimbledon. Has endured a topsy-turvy 2022 but secured his first trophy of the year recently on the grass of Stuttgart. A week later he successfully defended his title at Queen's Club. Maybe the biggest threat to Novak.

Marin Cilic: Came from nowhere to reach the French Open semi-finals earlier this month. Beaten finalist at Wimbledon five years ago, the 33-year-old from Croatia has twice triumphed at Queen's Club, while also winning on grass in Stuttgart in 2021.

Hubert Hurkacz: Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2021 after beating Roger Federer in straight sets. His ATP Tour service stats always look strong. Won the grass court event at Halle, Germany, last Sunday.

Nick Kyrgios: If cockiness was enough to win a Wimbledon singles title, then the 27-year-old from Canberra is certainly a serious contender. He recently said he was among the world 'top-five or top-10 on grass,' and he could easily be right. But can he hold his rather fractured temperament together for two whole weeks? That could be his biggest challenge. Without an ATP Tour title in almost three years.

Rafa Nadal: Last reached a Wimbledon final 11 years ago, with the second of his two victories in 2010. Much depends on how debilitating his foot injury is.

