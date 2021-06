Wimbledon 2021 Odds: Serena Williams new favourite in women's singles

The sun is shining in SW19 and, with five days to go until Wimbledon 2021 gets underway, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are the favourites in the men's and women's singles draw respectively.

Djokovic 1.9310/11 is the clear jolly in the men's but the women's is a closer affair with Williams 8.415/2 recently shortening in the betting to eclipse Ashleigh Barty 8.615/2 for favouritism.

Nadal and Osaka pull out

The odds on Djokovic retaining his title shortened after former-champion Rafael Nadal pulled out of the men's tournament last week due to injury. The Serb is aiming to win a third consecutive Wimbledon men's singles title and the sixth of his career. It would leave him just needing to win this year's US Open to complete the Grand Slam.

A sixth title at SW19 would put Djokovic two behind Roger Federer who is 14.013/1 in the men's singles outright betting.

Daniil Medvedev is 8.615/2 and the fast-rising Stefanos Tsitsipas 9.89/1 is also attracting support after reaching the final of the French Open last month.

Naomi Osaka ruled herself out of the women's as she continues to battle social anxiety. The world number had been one of the leading contenders in the outright betting.

Osaka intends to be fit to take part in the Tokyo Olympics in July and August where she should be among the frontrunners in her home country.

Iga Swiatek 13.5 follows Williams and Barty in the Wimbledon singles betting.

The Polish youngster was taken to three sets by Heather Watson at the WTA tournament in Eastbourne yesterday.

You'll be able to read outright previews and form guides in the build-up to Wimbledon later this week as well as daily tips from our tennis betting expert Dan Weston during the fortnight.