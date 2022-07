Djokovic likely to be too good for Sinner

Following his four-set win over Tim Van Rijthoven on Sunday evening, Novak Djokovic is now 1.4840/85 to pick up another Wimbledon title in the current outright market, with Rafa Nadal 8.07/1 the only other player in single-digit pricing right now.

On Tuesday, Djokovic faces Jannik Sinner who got past Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. Sinner largely dominated that match, with his losing set being via a tiebreak, and winning 28 more points in the match.

Sinner has taken to grass, having had little experience on the surface prior to this event, but it would still be a big shock if Djokovic was defeated in this quarter-final. The market agrees, pricing up the Serb at 1.141/7, and even this short line is difficult to dispute given Djokovic's stunning grass court data - running at 116% combined service/return points won over the last two years.

Norrie will delight crowd against fatigued Goffin

The second quarter-final should, in theory at least, be a little more competitive. Cameron Norrie and David Goffin meet, with the Brit, Norrie, favourite at 1.4740/85 to continue the hopes of the home crowd for another British champion at Wimbledon.

If he does come through his quarter-final, Norrie will probably face Djokovic in the semi-final and that will be a big hurdle to overcome.

Perhaps influencing the market pricing is the nature of the two players victories in the fourth round. Norrie wasted little time in getting past Tommy Paul in three sets, but Goffin was taken to five by Frances Tiafoe in a match that lasting over four-and-a-half hours. It's not going to be easy for Goffin to recover from such an arduous victory.

That, plus Norrie's strong grass court data over the last couple of years (in excess of 106% combined service/return points won), means that it's pretty difficult to consider any underdog value here either - the British home crowd are likely to get what they want on Tuesday.